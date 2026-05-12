ETV Bharat / bharat

Around 45,000 People Travel In Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat In First 10 Days

Jammu: After starting its regular service between twin capital cities Jammu and Srinagar on May 2, the Vande Bharat train service has seen a massive rush of passengers with around 45000 people travelling in the first 10 days.

According to the official data provided by the Government of India, a total of 44727 passengers travelled in both directions between May 2 and 11.

Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw had inaugurated the extended Vande Bharat train on April 30 and connected the capital cities through train. Prior to this, the Vande Bharat was running only between Katra and Srinagar since June 6 last year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a green signal from Katra. When the Railway Minister inaugurated the extension service, the number of coaches of the train was also increased from eight to 20, raising its capacity to accommodate more passengers.

"Within just 10 days of its regularisation date May 2, the four-train services combined carried 44,727 passengers (up to May 11) across both directions of travel, firmly establishing itself as the lifeline of Jammu and Kashmir. In the maiden week of its run itself, the train services hosted 28,762 passengers (up to May 8)," the government said.

There are two pairs of Vande Bharat trains, 26401 and 26402 which run six days except Tuesdays and 26403 and 26404, which run six days except Wednesdays.