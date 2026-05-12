Around 45,000 People Travel In Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat In First 10 Days
Indian Railway says Jammu Tawi-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express is transforming travel to the Kashmir Valley with speed, comfort and affordability.
Published : May 12, 2026 at 6:41 PM IST
Jammu: After starting its regular service between twin capital cities Jammu and Srinagar on May 2, the Vande Bharat train service has seen a massive rush of passengers with around 45000 people travelling in the first 10 days.
According to the official data provided by the Government of India, a total of 44727 passengers travelled in both directions between May 2 and 11.
Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw had inaugurated the extended Vande Bharat train on April 30 and connected the capital cities through train. Prior to this, the Vande Bharat was running only between Katra and Srinagar since June 6 last year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a green signal from Katra. When the Railway Minister inaugurated the extension service, the number of coaches of the train was also increased from eight to 20, raising its capacity to accommodate more passengers.
With nearly 45,000 passengers in just 10 days, Indian Railways’ Jammu Tawi-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express is transforming travel to the Kashmir Valley with speed, comfort and affordability.— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 12, 2026
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"Within just 10 days of its regularisation date May 2, the four-train services combined carried 44,727 passengers (up to May 11) across both directions of travel, firmly establishing itself as the lifeline of Jammu and Kashmir. In the maiden week of its run itself, the train services hosted 28,762 passengers (up to May 8)," the government said.
There are two pairs of Vande Bharat trains, 26401 and 26402 which run six days except Tuesdays and 26403 and 26404, which run six days except Wednesdays.
The government data showed that the occupancy of the train has increased daily as on days when both pairs ran, demand consistently pushed figures to near-capacity levels. On May 3, a total of 4,977 passengers traveled, on May 8, there were 4,955 passengers, 5,284 passengers were on May9 while 5,657 and 5,024 passengers on May 10 and 11.
On days when a single pair was operated, it touched 95.03 percent on May 5 and 94.79 per cent on May 6. The weekends have seen the sharpest surge in demand, with Saturday and Sunday alone accounting for nearly 11,000 passengers. On Sunday (10 May) itself, the occupancy was a whopping 98.21 per cent, a figure that points squarely to the tourism potential this corridor is already beginning to unlock.
This train service is proving beneficial for every section of the society including pilgrims, traders, tourists and locals as everybody wants to travel to the 'Heaven on Earth' without facing much difficulties.
The train is engineered to operate in temperatures as low as minus 20 degrees Celsius, making it a dependable all-weather artery when snowfall and landslides render the National Highway impassable for days at a stretch.
The train ticket price is also comparatively affordable. The one way ticket price for a passenger, without food, costs less than Rs 750, which is less than what taxi operators charge from people travelling on the highway.
"From the rugged terrain of Jammu, across the gravity-defying Chenab and Anji bridges, through tunnels carved into the Himalayan rock, and into the sunlit valleys of Kashmir, every kilometre of this journey is an experience in itself. Indian Railways has priced this extraordinary ride below its own cost of operations, a deliberate choice to ensure that a journey of this quality remains within every passenger's reach. Paradise on Earth is no longer a privilege; it is a train ticket away. Do not miss the chance to travel this very special route," the official statement said.
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