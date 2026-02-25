ETV Bharat / bharat

Around 3,000 Tourists Get Stranded In Sikkim Amidst Heavy Snowfall

Tourists stranded in Sikkim ( ETV Bharat )

Siliguri: Large parts of Sikkim stand enveloped in a white cover of snow. Heavy snowfall in the last two days has led to around 3000 tourists and 550 vehicles getting stranded at various places. The Indian Army and the Sikkim administration are carrying out rescue operations to bring them to safety. While the weather is dry and warm in the plains, several places in the hills, including Darjeeling and Kalimpong in West Bengal, have received heavy rain and hail in the last two days. In Sikkim, there has been snowfall in several places, including Zero Point, 15 Mile, Changu Lake, Nathu La and Yumthang in the eastern and northern parts of the state. Tourists who had rushed to enjoy the snow soon witnessed the uglier side of the harsh winter conditions as 2736 of them were stranded. Tourists stranded in Sikkim (ETV Bharat) The roads became slippery and impassable. This led to the Indian Army and the Sikkim administration launching rescue and relief operations. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) also swung into action to provide relief to those stranded. Sources disclosed that on Monday, over 150 vehicles loaded with tourists got stranded on the way back from Changu Lake. Another 150 vehicles got stranded while returning from the Nathu La pass. There were a total of 800 tourists in these 300 vehicles. Vehicles stranded in Sikkim (ETV Bharat)