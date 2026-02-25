Around 3,000 Tourists Get Stranded In Sikkim Amidst Heavy Snowfall
The Indian Army and the Sikkim administration are carrying out rescue operations to bring them to safety.
Published : February 25, 2026 at 4:20 PM IST
Siliguri: Large parts of Sikkim stand enveloped in a white cover of snow. Heavy snowfall in the last two days has led to around 3000 tourists and 550 vehicles getting stranded at various places. The Indian Army and the Sikkim administration are carrying out rescue operations to bring them to safety.
While the weather is dry and warm in the plains, several places in the hills, including Darjeeling and Kalimpong in West Bengal, have received heavy rain and hail in the last two days. In Sikkim, there has been snowfall in several places, including Zero Point, 15 Mile, Changu Lake, Nathu La and Yumthang in the eastern and northern parts of the state. Tourists who had rushed to enjoy the snow soon witnessed the uglier side of the harsh winter conditions as 2736 of them were stranded.
The roads became slippery and impassable. This led to the Indian Army and the Sikkim administration launching rescue and relief operations. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) also swung into action to provide relief to those stranded.
Sources disclosed that on Monday, over 150 vehicles loaded with tourists got stranded on the way back from Changu Lake. Another 150 vehicles got stranded while returning from the Nathu La pass. There were a total of 800 tourists in these 300 vehicles.
Launching an operation, the Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army started the work of removing the snow from the road. This was followed by the stranded vehicles gradually moving to their destination. Sources added that 46 of the stranded tourists were rescued and brought back to the Army base camp, where they were provided with first aid, warm clothes and food.
With the snowfall continuing on Tuesday, the 300 tourist-laden vehicles got stuck again at 15 miles. There were over 2000 tourists stuck at various places. The communication system became non-functional due to heavy snowfall. The snowfall made the road slippery, forcing all the vehicles to stop, and this created a severe traffic jam.
This led to the Army launching another operation. The work of removing the snow from the road with the special snow cutter was undertaken, and around 1500 tourists were brought to the 15-mile Army base camp. They were provided with overnight accommodation and food.
Some vehicles started moving to Gangtok by the afternoon. When the weather improved on Wednesday morning, more tourists started moving to the state capital.
Colonel Gaurav Rathore of Trishakti Corps said, "Sikkim has been experiencing heavy snowfall for the past two days. This has left many tourists and more than 500 vehicles stranded on Monday and Tuesday. However, the army personnel have been able to clear the snow and return the stranded vehicles to their destinations.”
He added, "More than a hundred tourists are safe at the Army base camp. Arrangements have been made for their return on Wednesday. There is no reason to worry. The Army personnel are always alert for such situations."
Meanwhile, the Sikkim administration has asked tourists to avoid visiting tourist centres that are prone to bad weather for the time being.
