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Arnab Aftermath: Central Team In Andhra Today To Assess Damage As State Estimates Rs 4,600 Cr Loss

The team will visit Konaseema, Kakinada, East Godavari and West Godavari districts to assess the damage.

Arnab Aftermath Central Team In Andhra Pradesh To Assess Damage As State Estimates Rs 4600 Crore Loss
An aerial view of Cyclone Arnab-affected areas, in Amaravati on Oct 29, 2026. (ANI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 31, 2026 at 10:33 AM IST

2 Min Read
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Amaravati: A team from the Centre is set to visit Andhra Pradesh to assess the widespread damage caused by Cyclone Arnab, which hit the southern state earlier this week, causing widespread destruction and even leading to some human casualties.

A seven-member central team led by Joint Secretary of the Union Home Ministry Chittaranjan Das is in Andhra for a two-day visit starting Saturday.

It will visit Konaseema, Kakinada, East Godavari and West Godavari districts to assess the damage at the field level.

Senior officials will brief the central team at RTGS headquarters here today on the measures taken during the cyclone and the damage caused. Later, they will be formed into two teams and will tour the cyclone-affected areas. RTGS, or Real Time Governance Society, is an e-governance initiative in Andhra Pradesh which helps the government assess MLAs' performance and also communicate with people during mass emergencies.

The central team is likely to meet Chief Minister Chandrababu on Monday evening.

Earlier this week, CM Naidu had written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking early deployment of central teams to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Arnab in the state. In his letter, the Chief Minister had said the cyclone had damaged crops, houses, roads and electricity infrastructure.

On Thursday, Naidu had put the overall loss estimates at Rs 4,600 crore. "Cyclone Arnab was severe. By leveraging technology, we were able to track its movement hour by hour and respond effectively. We succeeded in minimising the loss of life. However, the damage to property could not be avoided. According to preliminary estimates, the losses amount to Rs 4,600 crore," he said.

Meanwhile, another central team led by Chinmay Gotmare, Joint Secretary, Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, will visit drought-affected districts of Sri Sathya Sai, Anantapur, Kurnool and Nandyal on Monday and Tuesday to study the drought situation in Kharif.

The 10-member team will talk to farmers at the field level in two groups and analyse the drought situation. In Kharif-2026, 283 mandals have already been declared as severe drought and 105 as moderate drought. The team is likely to meet CM Naidu on October 4.

Read More

  1. Cyclone Arnab: Standing Crops On 3.25 Lakh Hectares Damaged In Andhra, Power Infra Loss At Rs 11.70 Crore
  2. Cyclone Arnab: Home Minister Shah Speaks With CMs Of Affected states, Assures All Possible Assistance

TAGGED:

CENTRAL TEAM IN AP
CYCLONE ARNAB DAMAGE
CHANDRABABU NAIDU ON ARNAB
CYCLONE DAMAGE ASSESSMENT

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