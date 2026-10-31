Arnab Aftermath: Central Team In Andhra Today To Assess Damage As State Estimates Rs 4,600 Cr Loss
The team will visit Konaseema, Kakinada, East Godavari and West Godavari districts to assess the damage.
Published : October 31, 2026 at 10:33 AM IST
Amaravati: A team from the Centre is set to visit Andhra Pradesh to assess the widespread damage caused by Cyclone Arnab, which hit the southern state earlier this week, causing widespread destruction and even leading to some human casualties.
A seven-member central team led by Joint Secretary of the Union Home Ministry Chittaranjan Das is in Andhra for a two-day visit starting Saturday.
It will visit Konaseema, Kakinada, East Godavari and West Godavari districts to assess the damage at the field level.
Cyclone Arnab| Konaseema in Andhra Pradesh is witnessing strong winds following the landfall of Cyclone Arnab #CycloneArnab #Konaseema #AndhraPradesh #APWeather #CycloneLandfall Live Update: https://t.co/7fE28MIWDU https://t.co/7Szln2zP1D— ETV Bharat (@ETVBharatEng) October 28, 2026
Senior officials will brief the central team at RTGS headquarters here today on the measures taken during the cyclone and the damage caused. Later, they will be formed into two teams and will tour the cyclone-affected areas. RTGS, or Real Time Governance Society, is an e-governance initiative in Andhra Pradesh which helps the government assess MLAs' performance and also communicate with people during mass emergencies.
The central team is likely to meet Chief Minister Chandrababu on Monday evening.
Earlier this week, CM Naidu had written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking early deployment of central teams to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Arnab in the state. In his letter, the Chief Minister had said the cyclone had damaged crops, houses, roads and electricity infrastructure.
On Thursday, Naidu had put the overall loss estimates at Rs 4,600 crore. "Cyclone Arnab was severe. By leveraging technology, we were able to track its movement hour by hour and respond effectively. We succeeded in minimising the loss of life. However, the damage to property could not be avoided. According to preliminary estimates, the losses amount to Rs 4,600 crore," he said.
అర్నబ్ తుఫాను ప్రభావిత ప్రాంతాల్లో రెండో రోజు పర్యటించాను. పశ్చిమ గోదావరి జిల్లా నరసాపురం, మొగల్తూరులో తుఫాను నష్టాన్ని పరిశీలించాను. తుఫాను బాధితులు, రైతులతో మాట్లాడి వారి కష్టాలు తెలుకున్నాను. కష్ట సమయంలో ప్రతి బాధిత కుటుంబానికి ప్రభుత్వం అండగా ఉంటుందని భరోసా ఇచ్చాను. నష్టపోయిన ప్రతి ఒక్కరికీ న్యాయం చేస్తాం. తుఫాను ప్రభావిత ప్రాంతాల్లో పూర్తి సాధారణ పరిస్థితి వచ్చే వరకు సమస్త ప్రభుత్వ యంత్రాంగం పనిచేస్తుంది. #TogetherAgainstCycloneArnab— N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) October 30, 2026
Meanwhile, another central team led by Chinmay Gotmare, Joint Secretary, Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, will visit drought-affected districts of Sri Sathya Sai, Anantapur, Kurnool and Nandyal on Monday and Tuesday to study the drought situation in Kharif.
The 10-member team will talk to farmers at the field level in two groups and analyse the drought situation. In Kharif-2026, 283 mandals have already been declared as severe drought and 105 as moderate drought. The team is likely to meet CM Naidu on October 4.
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