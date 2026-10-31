ETV Bharat / bharat

Arnab Aftermath: Central Team In Andhra Today To Assess Damage As State Estimates Rs 4,600 Cr Loss

An aerial view of Cyclone Arnab-affected areas, in Amaravati on Oct 29, 2026. ( ANI )

Amaravati: A team from the Centre is set to visit Andhra Pradesh to assess the widespread damage caused by Cyclone Arnab, which hit the southern state earlier this week, causing widespread destruction and even leading to some human casualties.

A seven-member central team led by Joint Secretary of the Union Home Ministry Chittaranjan Das is in Andhra for a two-day visit starting Saturday.

It will visit Konaseema, Kakinada, East Godavari and West Godavari districts to assess the damage at the field level. Senior officials will brief the central team at RTGS headquarters here today on the measures taken during the cyclone and the damage caused. Later, they will be formed into two teams and will tour the cyclone-affected areas. RTGS, or Real Time Governance Society, is an e-governance initiative in Andhra Pradesh which helps the government assess MLAs' performance and also communicate with people during mass emergencies. The central team is likely to meet Chief Minister Chandrababu on Monday evening.