Army Tests Apache Helicopter's Gun System For Aerial Combat Operations
The validation was conducted by the Valiant Wings squadron in the challenging desert environment along the Western Borders, reports Ashwini Pareek.
Published : October 6, 2026 at 1:01 PM IST
Jaisalmer: The Indian Army's 'Valiant Wings' squadron has tested the capabilities of the AH-64E Apache attack helicopter's gun system near the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer.
During the exercise conducted in the desert terrain of the western border, the Apache targeted and destroyed an airborne unmanned drone using its built-in 30mm chain gun. A Banshee Jet 40+ unmanned drone served as the aerial target for the drill. After locking onto the target, the pilot fired the Apache's chain gun, destroying the drone in mid-air.
Formidable & Ferocious 💥 Precision & Preparedness 💥 JAI se VIJAY 🇮🇳 The Valiant Wings conducted validation of the Apache Helicopter’s Gun System for aerial combat operations in the challenging desert environment along the Western Borders. The validation demonstrated precision, operational preparedness and combat readiness, reinforcing the fighting spirit and mission readiness of the Indian Army’s Combat Aviation assets. Ready to Strike. Ready to Prevail. #TheValiantWings #Apache #IndianArmy #CombatAviation #OperationalReadiness #MissionReady @adgpi @HQ_IDS_India— SouthWesternCommand_IA (@SWComd_IA) October 2, 2026
According to the Army, the exercise aimed to assess the capability to counter the rapidly growing drone threat in modern warfare scenarios. It also tested the Apache's rapid response capabilities and the effectiveness of its gun system against aerial targets. No new missiles or external weapon systems were used in this test; the target was engaged solely using the Apache's integrated 30mm chain gun system.
'Valiant Wings' is the Apache squadron of the Indian Army's Army Aviation Corps. Its deployment in the desert region of the western border is part of the Army's combat aviation capabilities. The AH-64E Apache helicopter is primarily designed for operations against ground-based military targets. It is equipped with various weapon systems to engage armoured vehicles and other targets. The Jaisalmer exercise specifically tested its gun system against an aerial target.
The use of drones for both surveillance and offensive operations has increased significantly in modern warfare. In this context, the ability to identify and counter unmanned aerial targets has become crucial for the armed forces.
The exercise conducted in Jaisalmer focused on evaluating the capabilities of the Apache's existing weapon systems amidst this evolving combat landscape.
The Indian Army's combat helicopter fleet includes the indigenous Light Combat Helicopter 'Prachand' alongside the American AH-64E Apache. Both platforms play distinct roles in the Army's aerial combat capabilities.
Exercises conducted in the desert terrain along the western border serve to assess the operational readiness of these helicopters and the efficacy of their weapon systems. In an official social media post, the Army described the Jaisalmer exercise as a 'validation' of the Apache's gun systems.
According to the Army, the trials evaluated the strike capabilities and operational readiness of its combat aviation assets.
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