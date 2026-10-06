ETV Bharat / bharat

Army Tests Apache Helicopter's Gun System For Aerial Combat Operations

Jaisalmer: The Indian Army's 'Valiant Wings' squadron has tested the capabilities of the AH-64E Apache attack helicopter's gun system near the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer.

During the exercise conducted in the desert terrain of the western border, the Apache targeted and destroyed an airborne unmanned drone using its built-in 30mm chain gun. A Banshee Jet 40+ unmanned drone served as the aerial target for the drill. After locking onto the target, the pilot fired the Apache's chain gun, destroying the drone in mid-air.

According to the Army, the exercise aimed to assess the capability to counter the rapidly growing drone threat in modern warfare scenarios. It also tested the Apache's rapid response capabilities and the effectiveness of its gun system against aerial targets. No new missiles or external weapon systems were used in this test; the target was engaged solely using the Apache's integrated 30mm chain gun system.

'Valiant Wings' is the Apache squadron of the Indian Army's Army Aviation Corps. Its deployment in the desert region of the western border is part of the Army's combat aviation capabilities. The AH-64E Apache helicopter is primarily designed for operations against ground-based military targets. It is equipped with various weapon systems to engage armoured vehicles and other targets. The Jaisalmer exercise specifically tested its gun system against an aerial target.