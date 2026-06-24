Army Soldier Kills Wife After Driving Car Into Bhakra Canal In Punjab; Arrested
Police said that the accused tried to mislead them saying he and his wife met with an accident while traveling from Mansa to Patiala.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 7:09 PM IST
Patiala: In a shocking incident, an Indian Army soldier allegedly killed his wife by driving his car into the Bhakra canal in Punjab's Patiala, police said. Police have arrested the accused while a massive search operation to retrieve the woman's body and the car is underway.
SHO in-charge of Pasiana police station post Gurpreet Singh Samrao said that the accused Happy Singh, a resident of village Bajewala in district Mansa and currently posted in Assam approached the police saying that he along with his wife Ramandeep Kaur met with an accident while traveling in the car from Mansa to Patiala.
According to Singh, the car suddenly went out of control and fell into the Bhakra canal. He said that he managed to escape after opening the car door while his wife got stuck inside the car and was swept away in the water.
However, during the investigation, the matter was found suspicious according to police. Based on the initial investigation, the police believe that the accused tried to make the incident look like a road accident under a well-planned conspiracy to kill his wife and deliberately drove the car with his wife into the Bhakra canal.
Based on the statements of the deceased's father and brother, police have arrested the accused, who will be produced in court and remanded in custody for further investigation. Police have also registered a case under relevant sections of law.
Police, with the help of divers and rescue teams, are searching for the car and the body of the deceased in the canal. The authorities are hopeful that both the car and the body will be recovered soon.
According to the police, the couple had an inter-caste love marriage about two years ago against the wishes of the soldier's family. The two had been living separately in a rented house. There were frequent arguments and quarrels between the husband and wife according to SHO Gurpreet Singh Samrao.
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