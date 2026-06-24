ETV Bharat / bharat

Army Soldier Kills Wife After Driving Car Into Bhakra Canal In Punjab; Arrested

Deceased woman Ramandeep Kaur(L) allegedly killed by soldier husband by driving car into Bhakra canal ( ETV Bharat )

Patiala: In a shocking incident, an Indian Army soldier allegedly killed his wife by driving his car into the Bhakra canal in Punjab's Patiala, police said. Police have arrested the accused while a massive search operation to retrieve the woman's body and the car is underway. SHO in-charge of Pasiana police station post Gurpreet Singh Samrao said that the accused Happy Singh, a resident of village Bajewala in district Mansa and currently posted in Assam approached the police saying that he along with his wife Ramandeep Kaur met with an accident while traveling in the car from Mansa to Patiala. According to Singh, the car suddenly went out of control and fell into the Bhakra canal. He said that he managed to escape after opening the car door while his wife got stuck inside the car and was swept away in the water. Deceased woman Ramandeep Kaur (Special Arrangement)