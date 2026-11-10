ETV Bharat / bharat

Army Soldier Killed, Another Injured As Truck Hits Military Vehicle On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway In Rajasthan

Kota: An Army soldier lost his life and another was injured in a road accident on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan on Monday morning. The incident occurred near the Jalimpura toll plaza near Kota, when an out-of-control truck rammed into a stationary Army truck from behind.

Army convoy was en route to Suratgarh for an exercise. Sultanpur Station House Officer (SHO) Daulat Sahu said a convoy of the 9 Rapid Engineer Regiment, departing from the Kota Military Station, was heading toward the Bidwal Army area in Suratgarh (Sri Ganganagar) for a military exercise.

Army Soldier Killed, Another Injured As Truck Hits Military Vehicle On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway In Rajasthan (ETV Bharat)

"Near Jalimpura, one of the Army trucks broke down due to a technical fault. The soldiers parked the vehicle safely on the roadside and began inspecting the issue. At that moment, two soldiers were outside the vehicle, examining the fault. The truck was parked well off the main carriageway. Suddenly, an out-of-control truck approaching from behind struck the stationary Army vehicle," he said.

Soldier Narayana Rao (35), who was underneath the truck trying to fix the vehicle, died in the incident. Another soldier, Deepak, a native of Karnataka, also sustained injuries. Rao was a resident of Ravada in the Bhogapuram area of ​​Vizianagaram district, Andhra Pradesh.

Upon receiving information about the accident, the Sultanpur police arrived at the scene and transported the soldiers to a hospital. Doctors declared Rao dead upon examination. The injured soldier, Deepak, was taken to the military station by Army officials following initial medical treatment. He is currently undergoing care at the Army hospital.