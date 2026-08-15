ETV Bharat / bharat

Several Dead, Five Army Personnel Missing In Arunachal Flash Floods And Landslide

Tezpur: Five Army personnel went missing after a flash flood triggered by heavy rainfall washed away two shelters in Arunachal Pradesh's Dibang Valley district, while at least four people died in a major landslide on a road construction site in Upper Subansiri district, officials said on Saturday.

According to the State Emergency Operations Centre here, both incidents occurred on Friday evening.

The landslide occurred at the Keojaring-Byaching road cutting site in Upper Subansiri district.

Arunachal Pradesh hit by rain-triggerred flash floods (ETV Bharat)

While several people were buried under the debris, four people -- Tadu Baki, Taji Rai, Markosh Basumatari and Babul Ali -- were reported dead in the incident.

The body of Babul Ali has been recovered, said the district disaster management officer of Upper Subansiri.