Army Personnel Can Now Sign Up On Instagram, But As 'Passive Observers': Sources

New Delhi: The Indian Army has brought a change in its social media guidelines under which its personnel can now sign up on Instagram, but with a rider that they can use it only as "passive observers" without putting up posts or comments on the platform, sources said on Thursday.

The move aims to augment the awareness level of Army personnel in the “digital age of information” and guard them against any potential or inadvertent leak of sensitive information, they said. The revision in guidelines was introduced a few days ago, and applies to all ranks in the Indian Army, a source in the defence establishment said.

“The revised guidelines essentially mean that Army personnel can now sign up on Instagram, but with the condition that they can use it only as passive observers. They can view posts, but cannot post content or comments on the platform,” the source said. Essentially, no “user-generated content” is allowed, so even 'liking' a post would fall in that category, the source added.

Earlier, Army personnel could sign up and use X, but not Instagram. “The restrictions already apply on X, so Army personnel using X can only view posts, but cannot post, repost or comment on them,” another source said.