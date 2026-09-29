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Army kills One Lashkar-E-Taiba Terrorist During Encounter In Central Kashmir: Officials

Upon being challenged, terrorists opened fire, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire in which one terrorist was neutralised, Chinar Corps said.

Army kills One Lashkar-E-Taiba Terrorist During Encounter In Central Kashmir: Officials
Representational image. (ANI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 29, 2026 at 11:57 PM IST

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Updated : September 30, 2026 at 12:31 AM IST

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Srinagar: The Indian Army on Tuesday killed a terrorist belonging to the banned Laskar-e-Taiba during an encounter in the higher reaches of central Kashmir's Budgam district, security officials said.

In a post on X, Kashmir-based Chinar Corps said, “Based on specific intelligence input, a joint search operation was launched by the Indian Army, J&K Police and CRPF Srinagar in the general area of Korag, Yousmarg.

“Vigilant troops observed suspicious activity, and upon being challenged, terrorists opened fire, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire in which one terrorist was neutralised. Operation is in progress.” Earlier this month, a terrorist identified as Yasir was shot dead in this region. (More details are awaited)

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Last Updated : September 30, 2026 at 12:31 AM IST

TAGGED:

ARMY KILLS LET TERRORIST IN KASHMIR
LASHKAR E TAIBA TERRORIST KILLED

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