ETV Bharat / bharat

Army kills One Lashkar-E-Taiba Terrorist During Encounter In Central Kashmir: Officials

Representational image. ( ANI )

Srinagar: The Indian Army on Tuesday killed a terrorist belonging to the banned Laskar-e-Taiba during an encounter in the higher reaches of central Kashmir's Budgam district, security officials said.

In a post on X, Kashmir-based Chinar Corps said, “Based on specific intelligence input, a joint search operation was launched by the Indian Army, J&K Police and CRPF Srinagar in the general area of Korag, Yousmarg.