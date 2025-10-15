ETV Bharat / bharat

In A First, Army Holds Agniveer Recruitment Rally At Campbell Bay, A Symbol Of Synergy And Outreach

Despite challenging weather conditions and difficult connectivity, the Army successfully executed the unprecedented recruitment initiative by employing multiple modes of transport, air, sea and land.

The historic event held by Army recruiting office, Chennai under the aegis of zonal recruiting office, Chennai, marked the Indian Army’s southernmost recruitment effort, a shining example of determination, synergy and outreach.

New Delhi: The Indian Army conducted the first-ever Agniveer recruitment rally at Campbell Bay in Great Nicobar on Tuesday, symbolising national integration and the unwavering commitment to reach out to every corner of the country.

Candidates enthusiastically participating at the rally (PIC)

"The operation stood as a true example of Tri-Services synergy and civil military fusion, bringing together the coordinated efforts of the Army, Navy, Air Force and the local administration to make the milestone a reality," an official said.

Candidate being selected (PIB)

The recruitment rally witnessed enthusiastic participation from locals, many of whom hailed from the remotest parts of the Nicobar district. The overwhelming response it received reflected the deep sense of pride and patriotism among the Islanders and the effectiveness of the Indian Army’s persistent outreach.

Candidates participating in the recruitment rally (PIB)

Also, the event was the culmination of months of preparation that began with an extensive registration drive, outreach programmes and pre-rally training sessions, all designed to motivate, guide and prepare the aspirants for inclusion into Army as Agniveers.

Officials felicitated on the occasion (PIB)

"The event not only provided a recruitment platform but strengthened the bond between the Armed Forces and the local population, enhancing trust, cooperation and awareness. The presence of the Army at the nation’s farthest frontier underlined its enduring dedication to national integration, ensuring that no aspirant is left behind due to geographical isolation," the official added.

Event was conducted by the armed forces (PIB)

The recruitment rally also represents the Indian Army’s vision of empowerment through opportunity, ensuring that even the remotest parts of India are seamlessly integrated into the national mainstream. It marks the beginning of a broader effort to reach, recruit and empower the youth of distant regions, a step that will go a long way in building a stronger, more inclusive India.