ETV Bharat / bharat

Army Foils Infiltration Bid Along LoC In Poonch, Intruder Killed

Poonch/Jammu: Indian Army on Tuesday foiled an infiltration bid by terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district and eliminated an intruder, officials said.

The incident took place along the LoC in the Krishna Ghati forward area when alert troops detected a group of infiltrating terrorists from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) inside Indian territory and challenged them, triggering a gun battle, they said.

"Acting on persistent surveillance, suspicious movement was detected approximately 300 metres inside own territory in the general area of Krishna Ghati Sector, Poonch, along the LoC at around 4 pm today," the White Knight Corps said on X.

White Knight Corps troops swiftly responded and foiled the infiltration bid, ensuring no breach of the LoC, the Army said, adding that one intruder has been neutralised.