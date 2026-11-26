ETV Bharat / bharat

Army Demonstrates Successful Landing Of Four Aircraft On National Highway In Gujarat

An aircraft lands on the on the Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor in Patan ( PIB )

Patan: The Army has successfully demonstrated the landing of four aircraft on the Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor (National Highway-754A) in the Patan district of Gujarat, as per an official statement issued on Thursday.

The landing strengthens the Army's capability to strategically utilise national highways. The aircraft — including two fixed-wing microlight aircraft and two powered hang gliders — belonging to the Mountain Eagles had taken off from Kandla Airport as part of the Wings of Valour and Unity Expedition 2026, organised by the Army Adventure Nodal Centre (AANC), Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE) in Madhya Pradesh's Mhow, the statement said.

The pavement on the concerned stretch has been designed for a traffic loading of 170 million standard axles, with a 550 mm pavement crust and a 500 mm subgrade, the statement said. Members of the Mountain Eagles after the successful demonstration in Patan. (PIB) The aircraft landing brought attention to the engineering capabilities of the corridor and the potential of suitable highway stretches for specialised applications, subject to technical assessment, operational requirements and requisite safety clearances, it added. On the successful demonstration, Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari congratulated the Mountain Eagles, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and all concerned authorities for the successful execution of the demonstration.