Army Demonstrates Successful Landing Of Four Aircraft On National Highway In Gujarat
The demonstration not only highlighted the engineering capabilities of the Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor but also the potential of suitable national highway stretches for specialised applications.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 4:19 PM IST
Patan: The Army has successfully demonstrated the landing of four aircraft on the Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor (National Highway-754A) in the Patan district of Gujarat, as per an official statement issued on Thursday.
The landing strengthens the Army's capability to strategically utilise national highways. The aircraft — including two fixed-wing microlight aircraft and two powered hang gliders — belonging to the Mountain Eagles had taken off from Kandla Airport as part of the Wings of Valour and Unity Expedition 2026, organised by the Army Adventure Nodal Centre (AANC), Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE) in Madhya Pradesh's Mhow, the statement said.
The pavement on the concerned stretch has been designed for a traffic loading of 170 million standard axles, with a 550 mm pavement crust and a 500 mm subgrade, the statement said.
The aircraft landing brought attention to the engineering capabilities of the corridor and the potential of suitable highway stretches for specialised applications, subject to technical assessment, operational requirements and requisite safety clearances, it added.
On the successful demonstration, Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari congratulated the Mountain Eagles, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and all concerned authorities for the successful execution of the demonstration.
"This remarkable feat underscores the commitment of the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways and NHAI to developing world-class highway infrastructure that strengthens connectivity, drives economic growth and meets the strategic and operational needs of our Armed Forces," he wrote on X.
In a historic demonstration of synergy between the Indian Army and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), 4️⃣ microlight aircraft of the Indian Army’s ‘Team Mountain Eagles’, participating in the Wings of Valour and Unity Expedition, successfully landed and took off from the Amritsar–Jamnagar Economic Corridor (NH-754A), between Chainage Km 946 and Km 949 in Gujarat. This remarkable feat underscores the commitment of the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways and NHAI to developing world-class highway infrastructure that strengthens connectivity, drives economic growth and meets the strategic and operational needs of our Armed Forces. It also highlights the potential of National Highways to facilitate aero-adventure, tourism and other emerging activities, wherever feasible, with appropriate safety measures and coordination. I congratulate the Indian Army’s ‘Team Mountain Eagles’, NHAI and all the concerned authorities for their exemplary coordination and successful execution of this historic endeavour. Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, we remain committed to building a robust, resilient and future-ready National Highway network that goes beyond connectivity to serve the nation’s developmental, strategic and emergency-response needs. #PragatiKaHighway #AmritsarJamnagarEconomicCorridor #TeamMountainEagles— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) November 26, 2026
"It also highlights the potential of National Highways to facilitate aero-adventure, tourism and other emerging activities, wherever feasible, with appropriate safety measures and coordination," he added.
He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government remains committed to building a robust, resilient and future-ready national highway network that goes beyond connectivity to serve the nation's developmental, strategic and emergency-response needs.
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