Search For Two LeT Terrorists Enters Third Day In J&K's Shopian
The operation started Friday afternoon after Army cameras spotted two terrorists in the Meemandar area, which includes seven villages.
Published : July 5, 2026 at 7:09 AM IST
Srinagar: A joint operation by security forces in several villages in South Kashmir’s Shopian district continued for the third consecutive day on Sunday, as security forces resumed the search for two local terrorists of the banned outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba who were cornered in a dense orchard, officials said.
After receiving information about the presence of militants on Friday morning, the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security agencies launched a joint operation by cordoning off Chanapora and its adjoining areas, including Syedpora, Syedhu, Amshipora, Shamshipora and Hard Handio. The searches have been resumed to track down the two terrorists who were spotted by surveillance cameras in an orchard in the Meemandar area.
The joint team laid a tight cordon around the area and cleared four villages by the evening. The two trapped terrorists have been identified as Latif and Zakir. They opened fire on the approaching Army personnel, who effectively retaliated, triggering a gunfight, the officials said.
Officials said the Army's specialised counter-insurgency unit, the Victor Force, has deployed additional personnel to seal all possible escape routes through the orchard's thick foliage and to light up the area. During the summer months, the heavy foliage offers a natural cover, making surveillance difficult and allowing trapped terrorists to exploit blind spots to break the cordons.
According to security records, both the trapped terrorists are residents of south Kashmir's Kulgam district. While Zakir is reportedly associated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) since 2024, Latif joined the LeT ranks last year. Shopian has historically served as a critical transit corridor connecting south Kashmir to central Kashmir and the Pir Panjal range.
Officials said that while foreign terrorists have increasingly been used for attacks, containing local operatives like Latif and Zakir remains vital to disrupting the logistics networks and breaking the cycle of local recruitment. (With inputs from PTI).
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