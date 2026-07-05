ETV Bharat / bharat

Search For Two LeT Terrorists Enters Third Day In J&K's Shopian

Srinagar: A joint operation by security forces in several villages in South Kashmir’s Shopian district continued for the third consecutive day on Sunday, as security forces resumed the search for two local terrorists of the banned outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba who were cornered in a dense orchard, officials said.

After receiving information about the presence of militants on Friday morning, the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security agencies launched a joint operation by cordoning off Chanapora and its adjoining areas, including Syedpora, Syedhu, Amshipora, Shamshipora and Hard Handio. The searches have been resumed to track down the two terrorists who were spotted by surveillance cameras in an orchard in the Meemandar area.

The joint team laid a tight cordon around the area and cleared four villages by the evening. The two trapped terrorists have been identified as Latif and Zakir. They opened fire on the approaching Army personnel, who effectively retaliated, triggering a gunfight, the officials said.

Officials said the Army's specialised counter-insurgency unit, the Victor Force, has deployed additional personnel to seal all possible escape routes through the orchard's thick foliage and to light up the area. During the summer months, the heavy foliage offers a natural cover, making surveillance difficult and allowing trapped terrorists to exploit blind spots to break the cordons.