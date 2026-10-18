ETV Bharat / bharat

Army Conducts Military Exercise In Jaisalmer Under Akhand Prahar-II To Test Battle Readiness

Jaisalmer: The Indian Army, in a bid to strengthen combat readiness, conducted a military exercise at Jaisalmer in the desert region of Rajasthan.

The military exercise, "Akhand Prahar-II," was jointly conducted by the Army’s "Black Mace" Brigade and "Battle Axe" Division.

This exercise followed the success of "Akhand Prahar-I", during which the Army demonstrated its combat and operational readiness through joint military operations.

According to the Army, various combat procedures were tested during the exercise, utilising "next-generation military equipment and modern assets designed to boost combat effectiveness."

The Army said that the exercise, which was conducted within a "multi-dimensional operational environment," was aimed at fostering "better synergy among various military resources and to evaluate the capability for swift and precise action under evolving battlefield conditions."

A special emphasis was placed on integrating modern technology with conventional military capabilities, and the exercise also assessed the coordination, operational precision, and effectiveness of joint operations across different military units, it added.

Lieutenant General AVS Rathi, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Konark Corps, commended the military formations for the operational excellence and robust combat readiness demonstrated during the exercise. He described the capabilities showcased as a reflection of the Army’s effective operational methodology and its utilisation of modern combat technologies.