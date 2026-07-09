Army Chief Reviews LoC Security, Amarnath Yatra Arrangements On Maiden J&K Visit
General Dhiraj Seth visits Poonch, assesses operational preparedness, anti-infiltration measures and ongoing counter-terror operations.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 6:09 PM IST
Poonch: Chief of Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth on Thursday visited the border district of Poonch to review the security situation along the Line of Control (LoC), marking his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir since assuming office.
During the visit, senior military commanders briefed the Army chief on the prevailing security situation, anti-infiltration measures and ongoing counter-terrorism operations.
Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of Northern Command, apprised him of the security situation including efforts to prevent infiltration and maintain operational readiness along the LoC.
The Army chief commended the operational readiness of troops deployed in sensitive border areas like Poonch and Rajouri.
He was informed that the Indian Army has effectively thwarted infiltration attempts from the Pakistani side, with no major incidents reported in the last few months. General Seth also reviewed the security arrangements for the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.
Additionally, he took stock of the progress of ongoing operations against terrorists hiding in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir. General Seth directed troops to keep a close watch on the adversary's activities stressing the importance of constant surveillance, enhanced coordination among security agencies and greater use of advanced technology in operational planning.
He stated that maintaining peace in the hinterland, alongside ensuring border security, remains the Army's top priority.
Commending the troops for their professionalism and commitment, he urged them to remain alert and continue discharging their duties with dedication in safeguarding the nation's security.
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