ETV Bharat / bharat

Army Chief Reviews LoC Security, Amarnath Yatra Arrangements On Maiden J&K Visit

Army chief General Dhiraj Seth arrives in Poonch to review the security on border areas on Thursday. ( ANI photo )

Poonch: Chief of Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth on Thursday visited the border district of Poonch to review the security situation along the Line of Control (LoC), marking his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir since assuming office.

During the visit, senior military commanders briefed the Army chief on the prevailing security situation, anti-infiltration measures and ongoing counter-terrorism operations.

Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of Northern Command, apprised him of the security situation including efforts to prevent infiltration and maintain operational readiness along the LoC.

The Army chief commended the operational readiness of troops deployed in sensitive border areas like Poonch and Rajouri.