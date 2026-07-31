ETV Bharat / bharat

Army Chief Launches Indigenous Xtreme Weather Grade Diesel

New Delhi: Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth on Friday launched the indigenously developed Xtreme Weather Grade (XWG) Diesel in New Delhi. Developed jointly by the Indian Army and Oil Marketing Companies, the specialised fuel will enhance the mobility, safety and operational availability of combat and logistics vehicles in extreme climatic conditions. The technology also has wider civilian use in high-altitude and severe winter regions and represents a significant step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Conventional diesel can thicken and clog fuel filters at very low temperatures, affecting the operation of vehicles in high-altitude and snow-bound areas. XWG Diesel overcomes this challenge and remains effective at temperatures as low as minus 42 degrees Celsius. Compliant with BS-VI standards and IS 1460:2025 specifications, it can be used in the Indian Army’s existing vehicle fleet without any engine modification or re-homologation.

Speaking on the occasion, the Army Chief described XWG Diesel as a game-changing indigenous innovation that would enhance mobility, operational readiness and mission reliability across extreme climatic conditions. He highlighted that the fuel would eliminate practices previously required to keep vehicles functional during severe winters, thereby improving the safety and morale of personnel.