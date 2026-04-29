ETV Bharat / bharat

Army Chief Holds Key Discussions To Deepen India-US Military Ties During Pentagon Visit

In this image posted on April 27, 2026, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi interacts with veterans of the Indian Armed Forces during his visit to the United States, in Washington DC. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi recently visited the Pentagon in the US and held discussions with senior military officials seeking to bolster defence cooperation and explore new avenues for collaboration in capability development and joint operations, officials said on Wednesday. The chief of the Army staff was on an official visit to the US from April 20-23.

"In a significant boost to India-US military ties, General Upendra Dwivedi visited Pentagon on April 23, reinforcing strategic cooperation between the two armies," a senior official said.

The visit was anchored around key engagements at the Pentagon, where Gen Dwivedi interacted with Daniel P Driscoll, United States Secretary of the Army, and also met Gen Christopher LaNeve, Acting Chief of Staff of the US Army, the officials said.

"The discussions focused on expanding bilateral defence cooperation, enhancing military-to-military engagement and exploring new avenues for collaboration in training, capability development and joint operations," the senior official said.

Both sides emphasised the importance of interoperability and jointness in addressing emerging security challenges.