ETV Bharat / bharat

'If Pakistan Harbours Terrorists, Operates Against India...': Army Chief's Stern Message

New Delhi: In a stern military message to Islamabad, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday said if Pakistan continues to harbour terrorists and operate against India, then they have to "decide whether they want to be part of geography or history or not".

At an interactive session hosted by 'Uniform Unveiled' at the Manekshaw Centre here, he was asked about how the Indian Army will respond if the circumstances that led to Operation Sindoor last year come up again.

The Army chief said, "If you have heard me earlier, what I have said... that Pakistan, if it continues to harbour terrorists and operate against India, then they have to decide whether they want to be part of geography or history or not." His remarks at the event, 'Sena Samwad', came days after the country and the Indian military marked the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor.