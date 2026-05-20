ETV Bharat / bharat

Army Chief Gen Dwivedi To Review Passing Out Parade at NDA on May 30

Mumbai: Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi will review the Passing out Parade of the 150th course of the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune on May 30, a statement said on Wednesday. The prestigious event will be held at the Khetarpal Parade Ground at NDA in the city’s Khadakwasla area, it said.

Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi will review the parade as the Reviewing Officer.

Nearly 355 cadets of the Army, Navy and Air Force are scheduled to pass out during the grand ceremonial parade of Spring Term - 2026, marking the successful culmination of rigorous military and academic training imparted at the academy, the statement said.