Army Chief Gen Dwivedi To Review Passing Out Parade at NDA on May 30
The event will be held at the Khetarpal Parade Ground at NDA in the city’s Khadakwasla area in Pune
By PTI
Published : May 20, 2026 at 7:57 PM IST
Mumbai: Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi will review the Passing out Parade of the 150th course of the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune on May 30, a statement said on Wednesday. The prestigious event will be held at the Khetarpal Parade Ground at NDA in the city’s Khadakwasla area, it said.
Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi will review the parade as the Reviewing Officer.
Nearly 355 cadets of the Army, Navy and Air Force are scheduled to pass out during the grand ceremonial parade of Spring Term - 2026, marking the successful culmination of rigorous military and academic training imparted at the academy, the statement said.
Prior to the Passing Out Parade, the convocation ceremony of the 150th course will be conducted on May 29 at Habibullah Hall, NDA. Former IPS officer Kiran Bedi, who also served as the former lieutenant governor of Puducherry, will be the chief guest and address the graduating cadets.
Widely regarded as the cradle of military leadership, the NDA is the country’s premier tri-services training institution and one of the finest military academies in the world. It imparts rigorous military, coupled with academic and character-building training, to prepare cadets for leadership roles in the defence forces.
The Passing Out Parade will feature an impressive military parade, inspection of contingents, presentation of medals and awards, fly-pasts by military aircraft and helicopters, and the traditional ‘Antim Pag’ ceremony by the graduating cadets, the statement said.
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