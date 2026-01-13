ETV Bharat / bharat

'Situation Along Northern Border Remains Stable But Needs Constant Vigil': Army Chief Gen Dwivedi

New Delhi: Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday said in Jammu and Kashmir, since May 10, the situation along the western front and Jammu and Kashmir remains sensitive but firmly under control.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians. The strikes triggered four days of intense clashes between the two countries and ended with an understanding to stop the military actions on May 10.

Addressing the annual press conference, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi said, "In 2025, 31 terrorists were eliminated, of which 65 per cent were of Pakistani origin, including the three perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack neutralised in Operation Mahadev. The active local terrorist is now in single digits. Terrorist recruitment is almost non-existent."