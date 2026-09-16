ETV Bharat / bharat

Army Chief Gen Dhiraj Seth On Three-Day Visit To Russia

New Delhi: Army Chief Gen Dhiraj Seth is undertaking a three-day visit to Russia starting Wednesday to bolster the longstanding defence partnership and military-to-military cooperation between the two countries.

During the visit, he will hold discussions with Colonel General Andrei Nikolayevich Mordvichev, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Land Forces, on issues of mutual interest, including professional military cooperation and training, officials said. The Army chief will also pay tribute to fallen soldiers at the ‘Tomb of the Unknown Soldier’ in Moscow.

Gen Seth will be visiting the National Defence Control Centre in Moscow and interacting with senior officials of the Russian Ministry of Defence, including Vasily Sergeyevich Osmakov, Deputy Minister of Defence, dealing with defence industry and procurement, the official said.

The engagements will provide an opportunity to exchange perspectives on contemporary military developments and avenues for enhancing defence cooperation.