Army Chief Flags Uncertain Future, Says Even Trump Doesn't Know What He Would Be Doing Next

Rewa: Talking about the future challenges, India’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi took a swipe at the American President Donald Trump for his unpredictable statements.

Addressing a gathering at Shyam Shah Medical College in his hometown Rewa in Madhya Pradesh, General Dwivedi talked about future warfare and listed four major challenges of uncertainty, lack of clarity, instability and complexities.

He said, “We do not know how tomorrow will be. What Trump is doing today, he would not know what he would be doing tomorrow. Challenges are coming at a pace that by the time you try to get hold of one, a new one emerges.”

He further said that the challenges are the same for the Army, whether it is on the border, whether it is terrorism, natural disasters, cyber and space warfare, chemical, biological or radiological warfare that has started.

Referring to the information warfare, he said, “During Operation Sindoor, there was news that Karachi was attacked. Even we were searching for where this news came from and where it started.”

He said the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force must operate within the boundaries. General Dwivedi was on a three-day visit to Rewa and the adjoining areas in Madhya Pradesh, where he attended various programs. Referring to Operation Sindoor during his address, he revealed that the name of this operation had been given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.