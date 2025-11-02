Army Chief Flags Uncertain Future, Says Even Trump Doesn't Know What He Would Be Doing Next
General Upendra Dwivedi was on a three-day visit to Rewa and the adjoining areas in Madhya Pradesh, where he attended various programs.
Rewa: Talking about the future challenges, India’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi took a swipe at the American President Donald Trump for his unpredictable statements.
Addressing a gathering at Shyam Shah Medical College in his hometown Rewa in Madhya Pradesh, General Dwivedi talked about future warfare and listed four major challenges of uncertainty, lack of clarity, instability and complexities.
He said, “We do not know how tomorrow will be. What Trump is doing today, he would not know what he would be doing tomorrow. Challenges are coming at a pace that by the time you try to get hold of one, a new one emerges.”
He further said that the challenges are the same for the Army, whether it is on the border, whether it is terrorism, natural disasters, cyber and space warfare, chemical, biological or radiological warfare that has started.
Referring to the information warfare, he said, “During Operation Sindoor, there was news that Karachi was attacked. Even we were searching for where this news came from and where it started.”
He said the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force must operate within the boundaries. General Dwivedi was on a three-day visit to Rewa and the adjoining areas in Madhya Pradesh, where he attended various programs. Referring to Operation Sindoor during his address, he revealed that the name of this operation had been given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“When any mother, daughter or sister applies sindoor in the parting of her hair, her blessings go with the soldier who is protecting the country, whether inside the country or abroad,” he said. He said that Operation Sindoor was carried out not only to defeat the enemy but also to safeguard the sovereignty, integrity and peace of the country.
This war was not only a modern one but was also that of principles, where Dharma was followed, as only the hideouts of the terrorists and their trainers were targeted. There were no attacks on the civilians or the military establishments from the Indian side.
He said the strength of India is that it acts in accordance with its dignity. "Whenever Pakistan attempted to do anything, we retaliated forcefully and within 88 years, Pakistan surrendered," he said.
At the program at the Medical College, the Army Chief touched the feet of his elder brother and former Dean PC Dwivedi and received his blessings. He also remembered Deepak Singh, who made the supreme sacrifice for the country in the violent clash with the Chinese in Galwan Valley in 2020.
Referring to Naik Deepak Singh as a brave son and martyr, he said that it was important to mention his name because he was a nursing assistant who treated and provided relief to the Indian and Chinese soldiers as long as he was there. He eventually sacrificed his life to protect the country and was awarded the Vir Chakra.
On January 26, 2021, when he had met martyr Deepak Singh’s wife, Rekha Singh, as she held the Vir Chakra award, she had expressed her desire to join the Army. General Dwivedi said that this was the determination of the brave woman who was posted as a Lieutenant with the Army when he next met her in 2022. He attributed this to the soil of the Vindhyas that is reputed to produce brave sons and daughters.
