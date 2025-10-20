ETV Bharat / bharat

Army Chief Celebrates Diwali With Soldier In Central Sector, Reaffirms Border Security Commitment

General Dwivedi stated that the Indian Army was committed to border security and border development. The Kumaon region, bordering China and Nepal, is strategically crucial. The people of the border are honorary sentinels, and their patriotism is exemplary.

On Monday, the Army Chief visited Om Mountain from Nabhidang and encouraged the soldiers before concluding his four-day visit to the border area.

Pithoragarh: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi celebrated the Deepavali festival with soldiers deployed in high-altitude areas of the Central Sector. He also met all ranks and their families to extend his greetings to them.

According to the Army, General Dwivedi commended the soldiers for their discipline, professionalism, and ability to work under difficult conditions and extended Diwali greetings. He visited forward posts in and around Jyolingkong (Adi Kailash) today and reviewed operational plans, advanced surveillance systems, special mobility platforms, the integration of new technologies, and coordination activities with friendly security agencies from troops deployed in remote high-altitude areas.

Interacting with the troops deployed in these areas, General Dwivedi saluted their courage, spirit, and the spirit of “Seva Parmo Dharma (Service Before Self).” He also commended the glorious traditions of the Kumaon Regiment and expressed his admiration for the patriotism and patience of the people there.

The Army Chief also invoked the glorious legacy of the Kumaon Regiment and reviewed initiatives under Operation Sadbhavna and the Vibrant Village Programme, including tent-based homestays in Garbyang and Kalapani, road infrastructure, hybrid power systems, medical camps and agricultural support through polyhouses. He underscored that the Indian Army in Kumaon embodies “strength with compassion”, defending frontiers while empowering border communities.

Army Chief Celebrates Diwali With Soldier In Central Sector, Reaffirms Border Security Commitment (Ministry of Defence)

“The Army is supporting local villagers in these initiatives. We are committed to protecting the borders as well as empowering border communities, and this will continue,” he said.

Concluding the tour, General Dwivedi reaffirmed the Indian Army’s unwavering resolve to maintain operational excellence, enhance civil-military harmony and uphold the highest traditions of duty, honour and service to the nation.