ETV Bharat / bharat

Extortionist And Arms Supplier Of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Nabbed In US

Jaipur: Hari Boxer, alias Harichand Jat, an alleged arms supplier and extortionist of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has been arrested in the US. He allegedly extorted crores of rupees from businessmen in Rajasthan, Haryana and Mumbai while living abroad.

Harichand had fled India in April 2023 to reach the US via the donkey route, crossing Guyana and Mexico. The process to get him extradited to India is underway now. He was hiding in California and was nabbed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Rajasthan Director General of Police Rajeev Sharma said that Harichand was carrying out criminal activities for the Lawrence gang while sitting abroad. He was successfully traced due to the efforts of the Rajasthan Anti Gangster Task Force (AGTF).

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Narottam Lal Verma and his team facilitated the issuance of the Red Corner Notice against the accused and sent references 14 times to five countries through the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to Interpol to trace the accused abroad.

On the request of the CBI and other agencies, a provisional arrest request was sent against the accused on February 21, 2025; an updated brief dossier was sent on August 19, 2026, and fingerprints were sent on October 29, 2026.

A resident of Kotputli Behror, Harichand is an active member of the extortion racket run by Lawrence Bishnoi and also the gang's primary weapon supplier. The gang allegedly threatens wealthy businessmen through WhatsApp and virtual private network (VPN) calls, seeking money. If someone fails to pay the ransom, the gang members open fire on the person or their family.

Harichand has more than 22 cases registered against him across Rajasthan on charges including attempt to murder, extortion and organised crime.