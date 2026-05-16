Two AMU Students Linked To Arms Supplier Gang In Aligarh Arrested From Jammu Kashmir
The duo from Jammu & Kashmir, who ran an arms supply gang, were brought to Aligarh on transit remand yesterday and sent to judicial custody.
Published : May 16, 2026 at 12:34 PM IST
Aligarh: Police claimed to have busted an arms supplier gang operating in Aligarh of Uttar Pradesh, following the arrest of two persons from Jammu and Kashmir, both of whom are students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).
A joint team comprising officials of the Civil Lines Police Station and Criminal Intelligence Wing arrested the duo from Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir. Both were carrying a bounty of Rs 25,000 each. The accused were brought to Aligarh on transit remand on Thursday and produced before a court, which sent them to judicial custody.
The arrested persons have been identified as Yasir Kashmiri, a native of Dakshin Gaon in Kishtwar and lives in Patwari Nagla Mohan, and Shahbaz, a resident of Manzoorgarhi.
Following their arrest, SP City Aditya Bansal said, "On the night of May 6, a joint team from the Civil Lines Police Station, Quarsi Police Station and the Criminal Intelligence Wing conducted a raid at a dilapidated fort located on Panjipur Road and arrested eight criminals who were allegedly plotting robberies and engaging in the illegal trade of firearms. Pistols, including four country-made weapons, along with a large quantity of ammunition were recovered from the spot."
The official added that Yasir Kashmiri has a long criminal history and has been booked in several cases under the NDPS Act, attempt to murder and the Arms Act. Shahbaz is also facing several serious charges, including kidnapping, firing, assault and violations under the Arms Act, he said.
Four days before their arrest, police had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 each on the two accused. "Following continuous raids and technical surveillance, the police team successfully apprehended both the accused in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir," Bansal said.
The SP City further said that the AMU administration had already suspended Yasir Kashmiri, and earlier, a pistol and counterfeit currency notes had been recovered from his hostel room. Police are also investigating the gang's operations in other states linked to the supply of illegal weapons.
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