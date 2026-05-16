ETV Bharat / bharat

Two AMU Students Linked To Arms Supplier Gang In Aligarh Arrested From Jammu Kashmir

Aligarh: Police claimed to have busted an arms supplier gang operating in Aligarh of Uttar Pradesh, following the arrest of two persons from Jammu and Kashmir, both of whom are students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

A joint team comprising officials of the Civil Lines Police Station and Criminal Intelligence Wing arrested the duo from Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir. Both were carrying a bounty of Rs 25,000 each. The accused were brought to Aligarh on transit remand on Thursday and produced before a court, which sent them to judicial custody.

The arrested persons have been identified as Yasir Kashmiri, a native of Dakshin Gaon in Kishtwar and lives in Patwari Nagla Mohan, and Shahbaz, a resident of Manzoorgarhi.

Following their arrest, SP City Aditya Bansal said, "On the night of May 6, a joint team from the Civil Lines Police Station, Quarsi Police Station and the Criminal Intelligence Wing conducted a raid at a dilapidated fort located on Panjipur Road and arrested eight criminals who were allegedly plotting robberies and engaging in the illegal trade of firearms. Pistols, including four country-made weapons, along with a large quantity of ammunition were recovered from the spot."