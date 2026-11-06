ETV Bharat / bharat

Arms Licence Case: Jammu Kashmir HC Rejects IAS Officers' Plea, Seeks Centre's Report On Compliance

A file photo of the Jammu Wing of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has refused to entertain an application by two IAS officers seeking to intervene in a 14-year-old public interest litigation (PIL) concerning the alleged arms licence scam and asking the Centre to consider their representations before deciding on a proposal to grant prosecution sanction against them.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Dr Pushpendra Singh Bhati and Justice Rajnesh Oswal, in a two-page order, held that the direction sought by the officers was unwarranted, questioning the premise that the authorities would fail to apply their independent judgment unless specifically directed by the court.

The application, registered as CM No. 6833/2026 in PIL No. 9/2012, was filed by Pandurang Kondbaroa Pole, a 2004-batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer currently posted as secretary, Land and Building, Government of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, and Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, a 2009-batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer currently posted as secretary, Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

The officers had sought impleadment in the PIL, titled Sheikh Mohd Shafi and Another vs Union of India and Others, along with directions to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to consider their representations before taking a decision on the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) proposal for grant of prosecution sanction.

Appearing for the applicants, senior advocate Sakal Bhushan, assisted by advocate Rahul Sharma, argued that the doctrine of deemed sanction could not be applied mechanically and that the competent authorities and the court were required to undertake a case-by-case assessment.

Advocate Bhushan told the Bench that the officers were seeking limited relief, namely, consideration of their representations by the competent authority before any decision was taken on the prosecution sanction proposal submitted by the CBI.

The Bench, however, was not persuaded by the argument. In its order, the court recorded that advocate Bhushan had alternatively sought permission to withdraw the application and pursue the representations directly before the DoPT.

“This court deems the issuance of such a direction to the respondent-Authorities unwarranted when alternatively, Bhushan submitted that he may be permitted to withdraw the application and pursue his representation before the DoPT,” the Bench observed, rejecting the need for judicial intervention.

The court then explained the reason for declining the application, making a pointed observation about the basis of the applicants’ request.

“The reason why this court has not accepted the application is that merely the gist of the submission made by learned senior counsel was that unless the court directs, there will not be proper application of mind by the respondents, which does not seem to find any favour of the court,” the order stated.

The Bench concluded that the application could not be entertained and recorded that it stood dismissed as withdrawn.