Arms Licence Case: Jammu Kashmir HC Rejects IAS Officers' Plea, Seeks Centre's Report On Compliance
The J&K High Court dismissed an application by two IAS officers seeking court-directed consideration of their representations their prosecution sanction in an arms licence scam.
Published : November 6, 2026 at 3:07 PM IST
Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has refused to entertain an application by two IAS officers seeking to intervene in a 14-year-old public interest litigation (PIL) concerning the alleged arms licence scam and asking the Centre to consider their representations before deciding on a proposal to grant prosecution sanction against them.
A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Dr Pushpendra Singh Bhati and Justice Rajnesh Oswal, in a two-page order, held that the direction sought by the officers was unwarranted, questioning the premise that the authorities would fail to apply their independent judgment unless specifically directed by the court.
The application, registered as CM No. 6833/2026 in PIL No. 9/2012, was filed by Pandurang Kondbaroa Pole, a 2004-batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer currently posted as secretary, Land and Building, Government of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, and Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, a 2009-batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer currently posted as secretary, Government of Arunachal Pradesh.
The officers had sought impleadment in the PIL, titled Sheikh Mohd Shafi and Another vs Union of India and Others, along with directions to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to consider their representations before taking a decision on the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) proposal for grant of prosecution sanction.
Appearing for the applicants, senior advocate Sakal Bhushan, assisted by advocate Rahul Sharma, argued that the doctrine of deemed sanction could not be applied mechanically and that the competent authorities and the court were required to undertake a case-by-case assessment.
Advocate Bhushan told the Bench that the officers were seeking limited relief, namely, consideration of their representations by the competent authority before any decision was taken on the prosecution sanction proposal submitted by the CBI.
The Bench, however, was not persuaded by the argument. In its order, the court recorded that advocate Bhushan had alternatively sought permission to withdraw the application and pursue the representations directly before the DoPT.
“This court deems the issuance of such a direction to the respondent-Authorities unwarranted when alternatively, Bhushan submitted that he may be permitted to withdraw the application and pursue his representation before the DoPT,” the Bench observed, rejecting the need for judicial intervention.
The court then explained the reason for declining the application, making a pointed observation about the basis of the applicants’ request.
“The reason why this court has not accepted the application is that merely the gist of the submission made by learned senior counsel was that unless the court directs, there will not be proper application of mind by the respondents, which does not seem to find any favour of the court,” the order stated.
The Bench concluded that the application could not be entertained and recorded that it stood dismissed as withdrawn.
When senior counsel sought liberty for the applicants to avail themselves of appropriate remedies available under law, the court made it clear that no specific permission was necessary. “Needless to say that no such liberty is required from this Court,” the Bench observed.
While rejecting the officers’ intervention plea, the High Court also took up the broader question of compliance with its earlier directions in the long-pending PIL.
During the proceedings, advocate SS Ahmed, appearing for the original petitioners in PIL No. 9/2012, informed the Bench that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had filed an updated status report in response to the court's order dated July 6, 2026.
According to the submissions made before the court, the MHA had stated that it had examined the proposal in detail and consulted the investigating agency and the Jammu and Kashmir Government.
Following the consultations, the ministry had finalised its views and comments on the proposal and forwarded its considered opinion to the DoPT for a final decision in accordance with the prescribed procedure.
Advocate Ahmed sought directions requiring the DoPT to place before the court the final decision taken on the prosecution sanction proposal.
The court, however, did not record any final finding on the merits of the prosecution sanction proposal or the applicability of deemed sanction in the present case. Instead, it directed the central government to provide a comprehensive account of the steps taken to comply with its earlier orders.
“List on December 23, 2026, on which date Vishal Sharma, learned DSGI, shall submit a comprehensive report regarding the compliance of orders passed from time to time by the Court,” the Bench directed.
Deputy Solicitor General of India (DSGI) Vishal Sharma appeared for the Union Government, while senior advocate Monika Kohli, assisted by advocate Sagira Jaffer, represented the other respondents. The Union Government was also represented by senior advocate Vishal Sharma, assisted by Central Government Standing Counsel Karan Sharma.
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