Arms Cache 'Dropped By Drone From Pakistan' Seized Near International Border In Jammu Kashmir
This comes two days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the security of Jammu and Kashmir in a meeting with security forces.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : January 10, 2026 at 11:32 AM IST
By Amir Tantray
Jammu: A joint team of police and Border Security Force (BSF) has recovered arms and ammunition near the International Border (IB) in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The cache was wrapped in a packet at Paloora village under the jurisdiction of Police Station Ghagwal, they said.
Officials told ETV Bharat that the BSF and Special Operation Group (SOG) acted on a tip-off regarding activity across the IB. Alert personnel set up an ambush in and around the Regal Border Out Post (BOP) and observed drone movement during the night. "Once the drone dropped a packet, BSF personnel immediately secured the area and found a cache of arms and ammunition," they said.
The recovered items included a 9mm pistol (star marking 'made in China') with two magazines and a Glock 9mm pistol with one magazine and one Chinese hand grenade (with marking 'SPL HGR 84'). A total of sixteen 9mm live rounds were also recovered from the packet. Sources reported that drone activity was observed from the Pakistani village of Chak Bhura.
#WATCH | J&K | BSF and J&K Police personnel conduct search operation in Samba area— ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2026
(Visuals deferred by unspecified time; no live operational details disclosed) pic.twitter.com/tBhjCpPa1P
Officials claimed that arms and ammunition were sent by Pakistani forces into the Indian side for the terrorists and overground workers (OGWs), but before that, forces foiled the plan and recovered the cache. Police have registered a case and initiated an inquiry into the matter.
This comes two days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the security of Jammu and Kashmir in a meeting with security forces and directed them to continue the counter-terror operations with vigour to dismantle terrorist infrastructure and terror financing.
Shah also assured all possible support to the security forces in the endeavour. He further said that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central government is committed to establishing lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir and eliminating terrorism, according to a statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) quoting Shah.
The meeting was attended by the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, the Union Home Secretary, the Director (IB), the Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, the Director General of Police of Jammu and Kashmir, the heads of the Central Armed Police Forces and other senior officers.
