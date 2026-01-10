ETV Bharat / bharat

Arms Cache 'Dropped By Drone From Pakistan' Seized Near International Border In Jammu Kashmir

By Amir Tantray

Jammu: A joint team of police and Border Security Force (BSF) has recovered arms and ammunition near the International Border (IB) in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The cache was wrapped in a packet at Paloora village under the jurisdiction of Police Station Ghagwal, they said.

Officials told ETV Bharat that the BSF and Special Operation Group (SOG) acted on a tip-off regarding activity across the IB. Alert personnel set up an ambush in and around the Regal Border Out Post (BOP) and observed drone movement during the night. "Once the drone dropped a packet, BSF personnel immediately secured the area and found a cache of arms and ammunition," they said.

The recovered items included a 9mm pistol (star marking 'made in China') with two magazines and a Glock 9mm pistol with one magazine and one Chinese hand grenade (with marking 'SPL HGR 84'). A total of sixteen 9mm live rounds were also recovered from the packet. Sources reported that drone activity was observed from the Pakistani village of Chak Bhura.