Armoured Luxury Limousine Aurus Senat To Ride Putin In National Capital

FILE - In this pool photograph distributed by Russian state agency Sputnik, a Russian-made limousine Aurus Senat carriyng Russia's president-elect Vladimir Putin leaves for his inauguration ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow on May 7, 2024 ( AFP )

New Delhi: Heavily armoured luxury limousine, Aurus Senat, will ride Russian President Vladimir Putin once he reaches New Delhi on Thursday evening.

Flown from Moscow, the Senat is already positioned in New Delhi for Putin’s India trip. The Russian President rode with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Senat during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in China earlier this year.

The Senat is Putin’s official state car and is part of the “Kortezh” project, a Russian programme to build domestic luxury and armoured vehicles for the government’s use.

In addition to the Senat, around 50 top security personnel from Russia reached Delhi two days back for Putin’s security. According to the officials from the security establishment, privy to the visit of Putin, the Russian security officials have already ensured security in places where Putin will visit during his two-day-long stay in India.

From the time of Putin’s arrival till his departure, every movement, according to an official, will be monitored by multiple security agencies.

“We are coordinating minute-to-minute movement details in real time,” an official said.

Putin is arriving for a two-day visit to India, his first since the Russia-Ukraine war started.

After reaching New Delhi at 7 pm, Putin will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a private dinner hosted in his honour at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.

On Friday, Putin will receive a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan, including a tri-service guard of honour at around 11 a.m. He will then visit Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at around 11:30 a.m.