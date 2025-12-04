Armoured Luxury Limousine Aurus Senat To Ride Putin In National Capital
Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to reach India at around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
New Delhi: Heavily armoured luxury limousine, Aurus Senat, will ride Russian President Vladimir Putin once he reaches New Delhi on Thursday evening.
Flown from Moscow, the Senat is already positioned in New Delhi for Putin’s India trip. The Russian President rode with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Senat during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in China earlier this year.
The Senat is Putin’s official state car and is part of the “Kortezh” project, a Russian programme to build domestic luxury and armoured vehicles for the government’s use.
In addition to the Senat, around 50 top security personnel from Russia reached Delhi two days back for Putin’s security. According to the officials from the security establishment, privy to the visit of Putin, the Russian security officials have already ensured security in places where Putin will visit during his two-day-long stay in India.
From the time of Putin’s arrival till his departure, every movement, according to an official, will be monitored by multiple security agencies.
“We are coordinating minute-to-minute movement details in real time,” an official said.
Putin is arriving for a two-day visit to India, his first since the Russia-Ukraine war started.
After reaching New Delhi at 7 pm, Putin will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a private dinner hosted in his honour at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.
On Friday, Putin will receive a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan, including a tri-service guard of honour at around 11 a.m. He will then visit Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at around 11:30 a.m.
At 11:50 a.m., Modi and Putin will convene the 23rd India–Russia Summit at Hyderabad House. The topic of the meeting will be across different components of India-Russia ties, including defence, energy, trade, technology, space, and strategic cooperation. The two leaders will also release a joint statement after their meeting.
Putin is also likely to attend an event at Bharat Mandapam organised by FICCI.
President Droupadi Murmu will host a state banquet in honour of President Putin. The Russian President will depart late that evening.
Meanwhile, Putin's visit to India generated mixed reactions from the political circle.
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, "The 23rd Annual Summit between the President of Russia and the Prime Minister of India in the last 26 years begins today. These ties go back even longer."
Ramesh said that the India-Russia relationship is the direct outcome and continuation of the Indo-Soviet partnership cemented for the first time in the second half of 1955.
Talking to this correspondent, former MP and central committee member of the Communist Party of India (CPI-Marxist) Hannan Mollah said that Putin’s visit will further strengthen the ties between the two countries.
“However, this visit is meant for the bilateral relations between the countries, nothing beyond that. Following America’s pressure tactic, India is giving much more importance to this visit of the Russian President,” said Mollah.
Putin’s 30-hour packed trip coincides with a tense turn in relations between Washington and New Delhi, with the US imposing tariffs and a sanctions threat over India’s strong historic ties with Russia and a surge in its purchase of Russian crude during the Ukraine war.
