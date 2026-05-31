'Armed Forces Transformation, Reforms To Be Primary Focus': Gen Subramani Takes Charge As CDS
General NS Raja Subramani succeeded Anil Chauhan, who signed off after completing his tenure as the country's senior-most military commander on Saturday.
Published : May 31, 2026 at 9:50 AM IST
New Delhi: Lt General NS Raja Subramani on Sunday took charge as India's new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), and his primary mandate will be to implement the ambitious military theaterisation plan and bolster tri-services synergy.
"Transformation of armed forces and organisational reforms to enhance synergy and integration will be the primary focus," Subramani said shortly after taking charge. He received the Guard of Honour at the South Block Lawns.
VIDEO | Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani says, " atma nirbharta is a central pillar of our national security. we will accelerate the development, induction and integration of indigenous weapons in our armed forces. innovation in thought and action will drive… pic.twitter.com/6t6NkAIHWV— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 31, 2026
"Our armed forces consistently demonstrated professionalism and operational decisiveness in safeguarding our national interests. We are committed to protecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country," he asserted in a brief media statement.
Gen Subramani further assured citizens of India that the armed forces will continue to serve the nation with courage and professionalism. He also noted that he would work towards accelerating the development, induction, and integration of indigenous weapon systems into the armed forces.
He succeeded Gen Anil Chauhan, who signed off after completing his tenure as the country's senior-most military commander on Saturday.
Subramani, widely known as an expert on Pakistan and China, was serving as the Military Advisor at the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS). He retired as the Vice Chief of Army Staff on July 31 last year. As Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Subramani's primary task will be to implement the theaterisation model by rolling out integrated military commands.
In his illustrious career spanning over 40 years, Gen Subramani served across a wide spectrum of conflict and terrain profiles and held numerous Command, Staff and Instructional appointments. He served as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff from July 1, 2024 to July 31, 2025 and was General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Central Command from March 2023 till June 2024.
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