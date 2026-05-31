ETV Bharat / bharat

'Armed Forces Transformation, Reforms To Be Primary Focus': Gen Subramani Takes Charge As CDS

Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani speaks to the media during a ceremony marking his assumption of charge as the new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), in New Delhi, Sunday, May 31, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Lt General NS Raja Subramani on Sunday took charge as India's new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), and his primary mandate will be to implement the ambitious military theaterisation plan and bolster tri-services synergy. "Transformation of armed forces and organisational reforms to enhance synergy and integration will be the primary focus," Subramani said shortly after taking charge. He received the Guard of Honour at the South Block Lawns. "Our armed forces consistently demonstrated professionalism and operational decisiveness in safeguarding our national interests. We are committed to protecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country," he asserted in a brief media statement.