ETV Bharat / bharat

'Armed Forces Transformation, Reforms To Be Primary Focus': Gen Subramani Takes Charge As CDS

General NS Raja Subramani succeeded Anil Chauhan, who signed off after completing his tenure as the country's senior-most military commander on Saturday.

Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani speaks to the media during a ceremony marking his assumption of charge as the new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), in New Delhi, Sunday, May 31, 2026.
Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani speaks to the media during a ceremony marking his assumption of charge as the new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), in New Delhi, Sunday, May 31, 2026. (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 31, 2026 at 9:50 AM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: Lt General NS Raja Subramani on Sunday took charge as India's new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), and his primary mandate will be to implement the ambitious military theaterisation plan and bolster tri-services synergy.

"Transformation of armed forces and organisational reforms to enhance synergy and integration will be the primary focus," Subramani said shortly after taking charge. He received the Guard of Honour at the South Block Lawns.

"Our armed forces consistently demonstrated professionalism and operational decisiveness in safeguarding our national interests. We are committed to protecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country," he asserted in a brief media statement.

Gen Subramani further assured citizens of India that the armed forces will continue to serve the nation with courage and professionalism. He also noted that he would work towards accelerating the development, induction, and integration of indigenous weapon systems into the armed forces.

He succeeded Gen Anil Chauhan, who signed off after completing his tenure as the country's senior-most military commander on Saturday.

Subramani, widely known as an expert on Pakistan and China, was serving as the Military Advisor at the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS). He retired as the Vice Chief of Army Staff on July 31 last year. As Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Subramani's primary task will be to implement the theaterisation model by rolling out integrated military commands.

In his illustrious career spanning over 40 years, Gen Subramani served across a wide spectrum of conflict and terrain profiles and held numerous Command, Staff and Instructional appointments. He served as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff from July 1, 2024 to July 31, 2025 and was General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Central Command from March 2023 till June 2024.

Also Read:

  1. Gen Anil Chauhan Wraps Up 'Very Satisfying' Tenure As CDS; Lt Gen Subramani To Take Charge On May 31
  2. Mukesh Singh Appointed As Manipur's New DGP; To take Charge On June 1

TAGGED:

INDIA NEW CDS
GEN SUBRAMANI TAKES CHARGE AS CDS
GENERAL NS RAJA SUBRAMANI

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.