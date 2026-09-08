ETV Bharat / bharat

Armed Forces Given Freedom, Resources to Respond Decisively to Threats: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Indian armed forces have been given "freedom and resources" to respond decisively to threats, including striking adversaries inside their own territory, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday.

In his address at an event here, he reiterated that India believes in peace and it does not desire war or seek to occupy the territory of any nation.

However, there is a clear distinction between peace and weakness, the minister underlined.

"Peace born of the fear of war is to be condemned, while war fought for the sake of peace is worthy of reverence. We've made it clear that if any country promotes terrorism against India, there will be no dialogue; instead, our defence forces will deliver a befitting response," he said.

Singh said the defence forces have been handed "both freedom and resources to respond decisively to threats, including striking adversaries inside their own territory".

In his address, the defence minister asserted that India is moving forward with independent agency and strategic autonomy amid geopolitical uncertainties.

Singh said efforts were made by the adversary to "undermine India's security by all ill means, including misleading the youth in Jammu & Kashmir, funding anti-India activities, spreading violence and terrorism, and attempting to create divisions within society".

He asserted that the government has foiled these nefarious designs and responded on all fronts by bringing misguided youth back into the mainstream, undertaking rehabilitation and de-radicalisation efforts, and creating employment and business opportunities.

The minister added that Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed unprecedented progress since the abrogation of Article 370, as new avenues and opportunities have been opened up for the youth.

He emphasised that India adopted the strategy of eliminating terrorism through decisive military action such as surgical strikes, the Balakot airstrike and Operation Sindoor, which targeted terrorists and their handlers.

"The suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty sent a clear message that blood and water cannot flow together", he said.

Singh also pointed out that attempts by the adversaries to "sow discord" among Indians have also been successfully thwarted.