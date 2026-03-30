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Armed Forces Execute Amphibious Assaults, Maritime Dominance Ops As Part Of 'Ex Dweep Shakti'

The Exercise Dweep Shakti was conducted from March 24 to 28, validating integrated capability for "rapid response" along the coastal and island defence operations

Ex Dweep Shakti
In this image posted on March 30, 2026, Armed forces personnel take part in an amphibious landing drill during the tri-service exercise 'Dweep Shakti'. (PTI)
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By PTI

Published : March 30, 2026 at 7:42 PM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: Reaffirming jointness and mission-ready interoperability, all three services of the armed forces have carried out a joint exercise during which they executed coordinated amphibious assaults, maritime dominance operations and complex beach landing drills, employing next-generation equipment and drones.

High-intensity Exercise Dweep Shakti was conducted from March 24-28, validating integrated capability for "rapid response" along the coastal and island defence operations, the Indian Army said on Monday.

"In seamless synergy, #IndianArmy, #IndianNavy and #IndianAirForce executed coordinated amphibious assaults, maritime dominance operations and complex beach landing drills employing Next-Generation Equipment and drones, reaffirming precision, jointness and mission-ready interoperability," the Army posted on X.

It also shared some photos of the military drill. The exercise also refined integrated tactics, techniques and procedures, reinforcing the armed forces' growing multi-domain capability and steadfast commitment to securing India's maritime frontiers and island territories, it said.

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INDIAN ARMY
INDIAN AIR FORCE
EX DWEEP SHAKTI
EXERCISE DWEEP SHAKTI

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