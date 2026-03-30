ETV Bharat / bharat

Armed Forces Execute Amphibious Assaults, Maritime Dominance Ops As Part Of 'Ex Dweep Shakti'

In this image posted on March 30, 2026, Armed forces personnel take part in an amphibious landing drill during the tri-service exercise 'Dweep Shakti'. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Reaffirming jointness and mission-ready interoperability, all three services of the armed forces have carried out a joint exercise during which they executed coordinated amphibious assaults, maritime dominance operations and complex beach landing drills, employing next-generation equipment and drones.

High-intensity Exercise Dweep Shakti was conducted from March 24-28, validating integrated capability for "rapid response" along the coastal and island defence operations, the Indian Army said on Monday.