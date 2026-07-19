ETV Bharat / bharat

'Aren't You Happy, Children?': Kerala Govt Announces School Holiday On Monday In View Of Argentina-Spain FIFA World Cup Final

Thiruvananthapuram: In light of the highly anticipated FIFA World Cup football final, a holiday has been declared for schools in Kerala tomorrow (Monday, July 20). Minister for General Education, N. Shamsudheen, officially announced the decision.

"Aren't you happy, children? Since the World Cup football match is taking place tonight, considering the requests of sports-loving students, a holiday has been declared tomorrow (Monday, July 20) for schools under the General Education Department in the state..." he wrote.

The final match, featuring a clash between Argentina and Spain, is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Sunday midnight. If the match heads into extra time and a penalty shootout, it is likely to drag on until the early hours of the morning. The decision to grant a holiday to all schools was taken to prevent students, who would be staying up late to watch the match, from having to rush to school on Monday morning under severe exhaustion.

Earlier, former Education Minister V Sivankutty and the Youth Congress had come forward demanding a holiday for educational institutions in the state on Monday, July 20, on account of the World Cup final. They had urged the government to take a favorable stance, taking into account the physical fatigue and travel difficulties of the students, as the thrilling midnight match would stretch until dawn. Following this, the Education Minister, N. Shamsudheen, announced the holiday.

Former Education Minister V. Sivankutty was the first to demand a public holiday for schools in the state on Monday through his official Facebook page.