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Are Students Protesting In Delhi Dacoits From Chambal? Abhijeet Dipke's Parents Slam Police Action

Security and media personnel gather around a police bus carrying detained demonstrators during a protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral roll irregularities, at Connaught Place, in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 ( PTI )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CJP convenor Abhijeet Dipke's parents on Saturday accused the government of not respecting democracy as they questioned the detention of their son and the deployment of a large police force, asking whether students are “Chambal dacoits”.

Police launched a sweeping crackdown in the national capital, detaining Abhijeet Dipke, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and nearly 500 protesters, foiling their bid to reach Jantar Mantar. "I don't understand why so much police force is deployed in Delhi? It is an agitation of students. Have dacoits from Chambal gathered in Delhi? Dacoits are sitting in Parliament," Abhijeet's father Bhagwan Dipke told reporters.

When pointed out that the agitation was taking place without permission, he said, Why is permission needed when every Indian has a legal right to protest. This means they (government) don't follow democracy. How would they grant permission (to agitate) against them (government) when this protest is meant to expose them? There is no question of permission here." Bhagwan Dipke said he stands firmly with his son. "He is Chandra Shekhar Azad and Bhagat Singh for me,'' he added. Abhijeet's mother Anita Dipke also criticised the crackdown on the protesters.