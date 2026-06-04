ETV Bharat / bharat

Are Roadside Booksellers Being Evicted From College Street, As Bengal Hawker Eviction Drive Continues Unabated?

Kolkata: College Street — Kolkata's iconic Boi Para (Book Quarter) — is a cherished haven for book lovers. But ever since the new dispensation took charge in West Bengal, and launched "bulldozer drives" across the state to evict hawkers from footpaths, railway stations and other public places, rumours have begun floating that the next eviction drive will be directed at the heart of this community.

As with other rumours that go viral, social media has played a big role in platforming this buzz. As a result, the senior leadership of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has now been forced to categorically state that they haven't issued any official notice to this effect.

So, what is the actual situation? College Street regulars claim the KMC has issued verbal warnings, but only to those shops that have indeed encroached upon roads. Owners and staff of various stalls in Boi Para said none of them have received formal notices from the KMC. In short, Boi Para is here to stay.

However, just as the adage — where there is smoke, there is fire — goes, further enquiries revealed that a few days ago, the KMC did issue verbal warnings to some shopkeepers, who have encroached upon asphalt roads. They have been asked to vacate the road space. This includes shops set-up on the 'black top' of several bylanes that radiate outwards from College Street's main thoroughfare.

But that's not all. Owners of makeshift stalls located along the sidewalks, who clutter the footpath in front of their stalls with stacks of books and merchandise, obstructing pedestrian movement, have also been asked to clear off.