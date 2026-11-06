'Are Old, Tried & Failed Measures All We Have?': Supreme Court Asks About Steps To Tackle Delhi Pollution
The CJI bench also considers closing physical classes or introducing hybrid schooling for students, if AQI crosses a threshold, will seek expert opinion.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 6, 2026 at 4:33 PM IST
New Delhi: With Delhi continuing to oscillate between "poor", "severe" and "very severe" air quality, the Supreme Court on Friday questioned the effectiveness of existing anti-pollution measures, describing stop-gap restrictions on vehicular movement and construction activity as "old, tried and failed" methods.
The Apex court asked whether regulators had devised any scientifically grounded strategy beyond recurring emergency responses to tackle the capital's chronic pollution crisis. “What are those unusual, temporary steps that are required to be taken during this period to keep it under control,” it observed.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench was hearing a suo motu case examining the regulatory framework governing air pollution.
At the beginning of the proceedings, the bench quipped about Delhi: “I hope you all are enjoying the weather in Delhi.”
It flagged vehicular emissions and bumper-to-bumper traffic as major contributors to rising air pollution in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). The Apex court emphasised the need for immediate, medium-term and long-term measures to improve air quality.
Regarding stubble burning, the bench stressed the need to educate farmers about alternative methods of managing crop residue, including using machinery, and they could be encouraged to stop burning stubble once they understood the economic implications and alternatives available to them.
Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre and other authorities, informed the bench about the regulatory framework covering five major sectors: Industrial emissions, vehicular pollution, construction and demolition dust, road dust, and stubble burning.
During the hearing regarding vehicular pollution, the CJI said, “Bigger vehicles, high-end cars, and commercial vehicles, all these…" Bhati said incidents of farm fires this year have fallen significantly.
Bhati said Haryana has seen a drastic reduction in farm fires as the state implemented additional measures of financial incentivisation. There is a huge decline in Punjab too, but it is a work in progress. "The major cause of the problem is vehicular pollution," said the CJI, and pointed out bumper-to-bumper traffic on roads in Delhi-NCR, which is a major cause contributing towards air pollution.
The CJI said a scientific analysis is required to assess why, despite all measures to curb air pollution, vehicular pollution still exists. “Is it only because of the overflow of vehicles itself, irrespective of the quality of the fuel used, whether it is petrol or diesel…,” observed the CJI. The bench was informed that Delhi has almost half of the country's vehicles.
Bhati said multifarious efforts are being made to try to control polluting vehicles: Pollution certificates are now geotagged at the location... Without a pollution certificate, fuel is not being given, and an app is being used to take complaints regarding visibly polluting vehicles.
Bhati said Delhi’s geographical location is such that in winters, there is no dispersal of air, and with winds not blowing, it becomes a bowl and collects everything.
A counsel, in a lighter vein, said Diwali gifts need to be stopped to discourage people from using vehicles. “That is the part of culture you need to develop…People should realise our original culture, and why we should revert to that…,” riffed the bench in response. The amicus curiae suggested returning to lighting diyas and embracing simple things in life.
“Is there any significant scientific methodology adopted by this commission (Commission for Air Quality Management, CAQM) other than these firefighting mechanisms like stopping vehicles and construction for a while? These are old, tried and failed (methods)…,” observed the CJI.
Bhati said the GRAP system is pegged to AQI levels, and when AQI is high, steps under GRAP are also necessary. She added, "I would not say that there is a complete failure of these measures."
The bench pointed out that the AQI is already touching 400. The CJI asked why experts suggest urgent and emergency steps to address air pollution. Bhati said GRAP prescribes those urgent emergency steps.
“For us, poor, very poor, severe and very severe [AQI] are normal,” observed the bench, adding that ultimately, the question is what to do. "What are those unusual steps required to be taken during this period temporarily to keep it [AQI] under control?" observed the CJI.
“We are talking about a situation where in Delhi, most days from November to January will have 300+ AQI. Hovering around poor and severe… Let us concentrate on severe and very severe,” observed Justice Bagchi.
The bench also considered a plea, seeking closure of physical classes or introduction of hybrid schooling for students across all age groups, if the AQI crosses a specified threshold. It said the court would go by expert opinion while considering the issue. The bench said it would pass orders in the matter and listed the case for further hearing on November 16, after the Diwali vacation.
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