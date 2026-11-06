ETV Bharat / bharat

'Are Old, Tried & Failed Measures All We Have?': Supreme Court Asks About Steps To Tackle Delhi Pollution

A commuter wears a protective mask as she walks past amid hazy conditions and poor air quality at Jasola, in New Delhi, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: With Delhi continuing to oscillate between "poor", "severe" and "very severe" air quality, the Supreme Court on Friday questioned the effectiveness of existing anti-pollution measures, describing stop-gap restrictions on vehicular movement and construction activity as "old, tried and failed" methods.

The Apex court asked whether regulators had devised any scientifically grounded strategy beyond recurring emergency responses to tackle the capital's chronic pollution crisis. “What are those unusual, temporary steps that are required to be taken during this period to keep it under control,” it observed.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench was hearing a suo motu case examining the regulatory framework governing air pollution.

At the beginning of the proceedings, the bench quipped about Delhi: “I hope you all are enjoying the weather in Delhi.”

It flagged vehicular emissions and bumper-to-bumper traffic as major contributors to rising air pollution in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). The Apex court emphasised the need for immediate, medium-term and long-term measures to improve air quality.

Regarding stubble burning, the bench stressed the need to educate farmers about alternative methods of managing crop residue, including using machinery, and they could be encouraged to stop burning stubble once they understood the economic implications and alternatives available to them.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre and other authorities, informed the bench about the regulatory framework covering five major sectors: Industrial emissions, vehicular pollution, construction and demolition dust, road dust, and stubble burning.

During the hearing regarding vehicular pollution, the CJI said, “Bigger vehicles, high-end cars, and commercial vehicles, all these…" Bhati said incidents of farm fires this year have fallen significantly.

Bhati said Haryana has seen a drastic reduction in farm fires as the state implemented additional measures of financial incentivisation. There is a huge decline in Punjab too, but it is a work in progress. "The major cause of the problem is vehicular pollution," said the CJI, and pointed out bumper-to-bumper traffic on roads in Delhi-NCR, which is a major cause contributing towards air pollution.

The CJI said a scientific analysis is required to assess why, despite all measures to curb air pollution, vehicular pollution still exists. “Is it only because of the overflow of vehicles itself, irrespective of the quality of the fuel used, whether it is petrol or diesel…,” observed the CJI. The bench was informed that Delhi has almost half of the country's vehicles.