ETV Bharat / bharat

Are Courts Precluded From Granting Fair, Just Compensation In Nuclear Accident: SC Asks Centre

A view of the Supreme Court of India building, an apex judicial body of the country, in New Delhi. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to clarify whether courts are precluded from granting fair and just compensation under the SHANTI Act in case of a nuclear accident.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said it needs clarification on two aspects: whether there are any fetters on the power of constitutional courts to fix fair and just compensation, and on section 17(4) of the Act, which deals with the appointment of members to the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB).

According to a report by PTI, it said the government should clarify whether there was any conflict of interest in appointing members to the regulatory body under the SHANTI (Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India) Act.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by a group of petitioners, including professors and scientists, led by former bureaucrat EAS Sarma. It submitted that the 2025 Act violated fundamental rights under Article 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution.

Advocates Prashant Bhushan and Neha Rathi, appearing for the group, said the law caps the liability in case of any accident. CJI Kant said there was too much apprehension and pointed out that even if Parliament has capped the liability of operators of nuclear plants, it does not preclude the court from granting fair and just compensation.

He said Parliament has passed the bill to incentivise the project proponent and bring investment. Bhushan submitted that it was like allowing operators to cut corners on safety.

The bench asked the Centre to clarify its position on appointment of members of the Atomic Energy Regulatory Body (AERB) under section 17 (4) of the SHANTI Act on the recommendation of the search and selection panel constituted by the Atomic Energy Commission.

Bhushan said the Atomic Energy Commission is responsible for running atomic power stations in the country and it cannot recommend members to the regulatory body, which is a conflict of interest.

He submitted that exempting nuclear plant suppliers from liability and capping operators' liability violates the Supreme Court's constitution bench principle of absolute and unlimited liability for hazardous industries.

"This is a challenge to some provisions of the SHANTI Act, which is an Act that has been brought primarily to exempt the nuclear power plant suppliers from liability, and to cap the liability of the operators also to a very low level. In fact, the highest liability of the largest plant of the operator is only Rs 3,000 crore," he told the bench, adding that the cost of a nuclear accident, in case there is one, like in Chernobyl, Russia, in 1986 or Fukushima, Japan, in 2011, the damage was in excess of more than a hundred times the liability.

"The Constitution bench of this court in the MC Mehta case (Oleum gas leak case of 1987) had very clearly laid down this principle that if somebody operates a hazardous industry, then if there is an accident from that industry, the person who runs that industry will have absolute and unlimited liability. So that's a strict and absolute liability," he submitted.