Automakers Hiding On E20 Petrol? AAP Supremo Kejriwal Demands Answers!
Arvind Kejriwal says he will demand clarity from 29 automakers over E20 petrol’s safety and mileage impact on pre-2023 vehicles.
Published : July 8, 2026 at 7:26 PM IST
New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal announced on Wednesday that he will write to 29 automobile companies seeking clarification on the use of E20 petrol in vehicles manufactured before 2023, amid ongoing concerns about its safety, mileage impact, and potential engine damage.
Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Kejriwal said detailed letters were sent to Maruti Suzuki, Toyota Kirloskar Motor and Hero MotoCorp, while a standard letter was sent to 26 other companies.
“The representatives of the three companies had stated at a government press conference on July 4 that E20 petrol is safe for pre-2023 vehicles and would reduce mileage by only 3% to 5%. However, the owners' manuals for these vehicles explicitly state that petrol blended with more than 10 per cent ethanol should not be used in older vehicles. These two positions are contradictory, and the companies need to clarify their official stance,” he said.
Kejriwal said the issue concerning E20 (20% ethanol-blended) petrol was not merely a technical matter but a consumer rights issue affecting millions of vehicle owners.
Will Automakers Compensate for Damage Caused by E20? | AAP National Convenor @ArvindKejriwal Addressing an Important Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/NLZ4oYdGem— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) July 8, 2026
“Companies have also been asked whether they would compensate consumers if mileage drops by more than 5% or 10% due to E20 petrol and whether they would provide full compensation in case of engine or other vehicle damage,” he said.
For the remaining 26 companies, the AAP leader said he has sought clarification on whether their pre-2023 models are fully compatible with E20 petrol, the expected impact on mileage and the likelihood of technical damage. The former Delhi Chief Minister expressed hope that all companies will make their responses public within a week.
He added that he would meet petrol pump operators, service centres and local mechanics on Thursday to understand the “ground reality” surrounding the use of E20 fuel. "Labelling people as ‘anti-national’ or part of some lobby simply because they raise concerns is wrong. When individuals from all political parties and ordinary vehicle owners are questioning this issue, it is the government's responsibility to listen to them,” he said.
Kejriwal also accused the central government of making contradictory statements about E20 petrol. “On one hand, it tells the court that testing is ongoing, while on the other, it makes different claims in public forums. Such conflicting statements raise questions about the government's credibility,” he said.
He also criticised the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Ram Mandir Trust controversy, alleging that efforts were being made to shield the “truly responsible individuals".
Separately, AAP’s Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bhardwaj responded to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks on the Yamuna river. “Amit Shah claimed 129 new sewage treatment plants (STPs) had been built in Delhi within a year, whereas the reality is that the number of STPs remains the same as it was when the BJP government took office. Not a single new STP has been added,” Bhardwaj said.
He accused the Centre of mishandling of cow-dung gas plants and disposal of cow dung, saying these fall under the municipal corporation, which has long been governed by the BJP.
“The central leadership is not being provided with accurate information regarding the actual situation of the Delhi government,” Bhardwaj added.
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