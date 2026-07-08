ETV Bharat / bharat

Automakers Hiding On E20 Petrol? AAP Supremo Kejriwal Demands Answers!

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal announced on Wednesday that he will write to 29 automobile companies seeking clarification on the use of E20 petrol in vehicles manufactured before 2023, amid ongoing concerns about its safety, mileage impact, and potential engine damage.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Kejriwal said detailed letters were sent to Maruti Suzuki, Toyota Kirloskar Motor and Hero MotoCorp, while a standard letter was sent to 26 other companies.

“The representatives of the three companies had stated at a government press conference on July 4 that E20 petrol is safe for pre-2023 vehicles and would reduce mileage by only 3% to 5%. However, the owners' manuals for these vehicles explicitly state that petrol blended with more than 10 per cent ethanol should not be used in older vehicles. These two positions are contradictory, and the companies need to clarify their official stance,” he said.

Kejriwal said the issue concerning E20 (20% ethanol-blended) petrol was not merely a technical matter but a consumer rights issue affecting millions of vehicle owners.

“Companies have also been asked whether they would compensate consumers if mileage drops by more than 5% or 10% due to E20 petrol and whether they would provide full compensation in case of engine or other vehicle damage,” he said.