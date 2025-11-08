Archana Devi Stitches Dreams, Builds A Powerful Group Of Women Entrepreneurs In Jharkhand
Once a housewife from Hatia, Archana Devi has empowered over 10,000 Jharkhand women through tailoring, turning her self-taught skill into a movement of economic independence.
By Chandan Bhattacharya
Ranchi: Once a simple housewife, Archana Devi has now become a name that has changed the lives of thousands of women in Jharkhand. When Archana Devi - a resident of Hatia - started learning tailoring in 1996, she probably never imagined that one day the skills she taught would brighten so many homes and become a source of support for so many families.
Today, she not only earns a living from her skills but has also shown the path of self-reliance to more than 10,000 women. Without any government assistance, she has single-handedly created a group of women who are now standing on their own feet and have become the economic backbone of their families. A movement that started from home has become an example of empowerment.
Archana Devi says, "I learned tailoring before marriage. After marriage, when my household responsibilities increased, I used that skill as a means of earning a livelihood." Initially, she started going from house to house teaching women tailoring. Gradually, her efforts expanded, and she started training women by associating with several NGOs.
She says, "I didn't have many resources, but I had the intention that women should become self-reliant. So, whatever little profit I made, I kept reinvesting it."
Over time, Archana Devi became a master trainer. She started providing training to children and women by associating with several institutions, including Hindalco. It is a result of her hard work and dedication; today, her students are running their own training centres in every district of Jharkhand.
Skill In Their Hands, Passion In Their Hearts
At Archana Devi's centre, they don't just sew clothes; they also make embroidered items, beaded goods, keychains, teddy bears, religious garments, swings, chandeliers, home decor items, and cushions.
The units have products ranging from 15 rupees to 2000 rupees, and everything is handmade. This is the centre for the economic independence of women. Archana Devi explains that the women work together on projects. The profits are shared among everyone, and the money is used to generate further capital. The women who work with her say, “Earlier, we were struggling for every rupee, but today we are self-reliant. Economically empowered women have transformed lives in many homes.”
Her student, Nisha Devi, says, “The art of tailoring learnt from Archana ma'am has changed my life. Now I run my own training centre and earn between 25,000 and 30,000 rupees every month.”
Similarly, Jyoti Soni, a college student, says that this work has improved her family's financial situation alongside her studies. There are hundreds of such examples. Some are paying for their daughters' education, some are building houses, and others are bringing about social change by teaching others. Lack of government support, yet their spirits remain unbroken.
Archana Devi says that so far, she has not received any help from any government scheme or program. Despite applying several times, she has not received any substantial support. She says, "If we get a little help, we can include even more women and open the way for permanent employment for them."
Currently, she sells her products at fairs and through orders. She is looking for a permanent market platform for her goods so that more women can join the initiative. A source of inspiration for thousands.