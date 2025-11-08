ETV Bharat / bharat

Archana Devi Stitches Dreams, Builds A Powerful Group Of Women Entrepreneurs In Jharkhand

By Chandan Bhattacharya

Ranchi: Once a simple housewife, Archana Devi has now become a name that has changed the lives of thousands of women in Jharkhand. When Archana Devi - a resident of Hatia - started learning tailoring in 1996, she probably never imagined that one day the skills she taught would brighten so many homes and become a source of support for so many families.

Today, she not only earns a living from her skills but has also shown the path of self-reliance to more than 10,000 women. Without any government assistance, she has single-handedly created a group of women who are now standing on their own feet and have become the economic backbone of their families. A movement that started from home has become an example of empowerment.

Archana Devi says, "I learned tailoring before marriage. After marriage, when my household responsibilities increased, I used that skill as a means of earning a livelihood." Initially, she started going from house to house teaching women tailoring. Gradually, her efforts expanded, and she started training women by associating with several NGOs.

She says, "I didn't have many resources, but I had the intention that women should become self-reliant. So, whatever little profit I made, I kept reinvesting it."

Over time, Archana Devi became a master trainer. She started providing training to children and women by associating with several institutions, including Hindalco. It is a result of her hard work and dedication; today, her students are running their own training centres in every district of Jharkhand.