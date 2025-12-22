ETV Bharat / bharat

Aravallis Under Threat: Why The 100-Meter Mountain Range Ruling Spells Ecological Danger

New Delhi: The Aravalli range, one of the country's oldest mountain ranges, is once again facing a serious crisis. Concern and protests have intensified across the country following the Supreme Court's decision on November 20, which refused to consider hills up to 100 meters in height as part of the Aravalli mountain range.

Speaking on the issue, environmentalist and author Gyanendra Singh Rawat said, “This decision is not just a matter of legal interpretation, but a question related to the lives, environment, and future of millions of people.”

In a conversation with ETV Bharat, Gyanendra Rawat said, "The Aravalli mountain range is not limited to Haryana or Rajasthan, but is a vast ecological unit extending across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi. Excluding hills up to 100 meters from the Aravalli range is tantamount to fragmenting this entire mountain range.”

He said that mining mafias and uncontrolled industrial activities have already caused immense damage to the Aravallis. And now this decision could pave the way for legalising that damage.

Rawat clearly stated that if this decision is implemented, its impact will not be limited to the mountains alone. The Aravallis are a natural barrier preventing desertification in western Rajasthan. It is a major source of groundwater recharge. The water security of millions of people is linked to it. The weakening of the Aravallis will lead to a rapid decline in groundwater levels, affecting agriculture and posing a direct threat to food and water security.

Rawat questioned the government's argument that dust from the smaller hills increases pollution in Delhi-NCR. He asked, "Do the Himalayas, Vindhyachal or Shivalik ranges cause pollution? Are forests and mountains the cause of pollution?"