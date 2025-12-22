Aravallis Under Threat: Why The 100-Meter Mountain Range Ruling Spells Ecological Danger
From Delhi to Rajasthan, environmentalists get united against mining threats in the Aravallis.
Published : December 22, 2025 at 6:35 PM IST
New Delhi: The Aravalli range, one of the country's oldest mountain ranges, is once again facing a serious crisis. Concern and protests have intensified across the country following the Supreme Court's decision on November 20, which refused to consider hills up to 100 meters in height as part of the Aravalli mountain range.
Speaking on the issue, environmentalist and author Gyanendra Singh Rawat said, “This decision is not just a matter of legal interpretation, but a question related to the lives, environment, and future of millions of people.”
In a conversation with ETV Bharat, Gyanendra Rawat said, "The Aravalli mountain range is not limited to Haryana or Rajasthan, but is a vast ecological unit extending across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi. Excluding hills up to 100 meters from the Aravalli range is tantamount to fragmenting this entire mountain range.”
He said that mining mafias and uncontrolled industrial activities have already caused immense damage to the Aravallis. And now this decision could pave the way for legalising that damage.
Rawat clearly stated that if this decision is implemented, its impact will not be limited to the mountains alone. The Aravallis are a natural barrier preventing desertification in western Rajasthan. It is a major source of groundwater recharge. The water security of millions of people is linked to it. The weakening of the Aravallis will lead to a rapid decline in groundwater levels, affecting agriculture and posing a direct threat to food and water security.
Rawat questioned the government's argument that dust from the smaller hills increases pollution in Delhi-NCR. He asked, "Do the Himalayas, Vindhyachal or Shivalik ranges cause pollution? Are forests and mountains the cause of pollution?"
According to him, this argument is neither scientific nor logical. In reality, the causes of pollution are deforestation, indiscriminate construction and flawed policies - not the mountains or vegetation.
Rawat also clarified that the 100-meter scale has been determined from the local ground level, not from sea level, which could potentially exclude a large number of hills from the definition of the Aravalli range. This is why environmentalists consider it a dangerous precedent.
“Public awareness campaigns are also being conducted in different parts of the country regarding the conservation of the Aravalli range. In Delhi, the 'Range Bachao Andolan' (Save the Range Movement), in Haryana, the 'Green India Foundation Trust', local organisations in Alwar, Rajasthan and environmental groups extending to Uttar Pradesh are working together to explain the far-reaching consequences to the people. They are visiting schools, colleges, and neighbourhoods to explain that the damage to the Aravalli range will not only be environmental but also social and economic,” said Rawat.
He appealed to the general public not to leave this issue solely to experts or the courts. Rawat said, “Every major decision has pros and cons, but in this decision, there are no benefits to be seen. There is only loss. If there is no protest today, future generations will hold us accountable.”
He continued, “Only if the Aravalli range is saved, Rajasthan and the surrounding areas will be able to breathe. This is not just a fight for the mountains, but a struggle to protect water, air, wildlife and human beings. There is still time to strike a balance between development and the environment and take concrete steps to save the Aravalli range, because if the Aravalli range is lost, its impact will be felt throughout North-West India.”
