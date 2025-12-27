Aravalli Mountain Range Is The Essence Of Rajasthan
Published : December 27, 2025 at 8:54 PM IST
Ajmer: The Save Aravalli movement in the light of the recent Supreme Court ruling on the mountain range has brought to the fore the importance of these mountains for the regional ecology, climate and water.
Without this mountain range, the geography of Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi would have been quite different, and the Thar Desert would have swallowed everything up to Delhi.
Besides its abundant flora and fauna, these mountains are home to numerous streams that quench people's thirst. Rajasthan, without the Aravallis, would be nothing short of a nightmare. The people of Rajasthan are now apprehensive about losing the Aravallis.
Pushkar lies on the border of Ajmer and Nagaur where the Jaipur-Bikaner highway is located. To make way for this highway, the Aravallis have been cut in two places, one near Old Pushkar and the other in Bari Valley, located in Nagaur district. The Aravallis run around Pushkar.
The highway has been cut through a 60-metre-high hill near Old Pushkar.
On one side of this high hill are 40-metre-high sand dunes that have reached from Nagaur district. This means, geologists say that the desert rising from the west has been held back by the Aravallis but the day is not far when the Thar desert finds space to expand further due to the highway being built by cutting the hills and it has started moving from Pushkar towards Ajmer as well.
This is just one example and if the protective shield Aravallis is destroyed in this manner, experts say, then the Thar desert will reach not only Ajmer but even the doorstep of Delhi. The forests nestled in the lap of Aravallis are a major source of oxygen to Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi.
Environmentalist Dr Abid Ali Khan, who is an expert in geology, stated that Rajasthan is unimaginable without the Aravalli Mountains.
It is being felt that the Supreme Court's decision will lead to the cutting down of hills below a height of 100 metres for mining and commercial activities. It is apprehended that 70% of the Aravallis will be destroyed. Dr Khan pointed out that the Aravalli mountain range is the essence of Rajasthan.
He said that the Aravalli range is three billion years old. "The Earth has been formed for four and a half billion years. The Aravallis existed before life existed on Earth," he said while explaining that this range passes through the middle of Rajasthan preventing the Thar Desert from expanding further.
He said that when one moves beyond Pushkar towards Nagaur, the desert is visible ahead. But if one looks towards Pushkar and further south, one can see lush green Rajasthan.
Crediting the Aravallis for preserving the lush greenery of Rajasthan, he elaborated that without this mountain range, the Thar Desert would expand northward which would be devastating.
He explained, "Without the Aravalli Range, the Thar Desert would swallow up fertile land leading to crop failure and water shortages. Dust particles would also become abundant in the atmosphere. Furthermore, forests would be completely destroyed. The Aravalli Range drains many streams which will no longer exist."
He said that when it comes to Ajmer, the Nag Pahar in Pushkar which is part of the Aravalli mountain range, serves as its lungs. Dhokra trees are abundant on Nag Pahar. Meanwhile, if one heads towards Bhilwara, one finds Chipula, Terminalia, Herbeda and Amla trees in abundance.
The Aravallis in Ajmer and Bhilwara are home to diverse flora and fauna. Similarly, Hadoti also has forests of Beautia.
Dr Khan related that the Aravallis are unique as they harbour thousands of species of flora and fauna. Rajasthan would be deprived of these if the Aravallis disappear.
