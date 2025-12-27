ETV Bharat / bharat

Aravalli Mountain Range Is The Essence Of Rajasthan

Ajmer: The Save Aravalli movement in the light of the recent Supreme Court ruling on the mountain range has brought to the fore the importance of these mountains for the regional ecology, climate and water.

Without this mountain range, the geography of Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi would have been quite different, and the Thar Desert would have swallowed everything up to Delhi.

Besides its abundant flora and fauna, these mountains are home to numerous streams that quench people's thirst. Rajasthan, without the Aravallis, would be nothing short of a nightmare. The people of Rajasthan are now apprehensive about losing the Aravallis.

Pushkar lies on the border of Ajmer and Nagaur where the Jaipur-Bikaner highway is located. To make way for this highway, the Aravallis have been cut in two places, one near Old Pushkar and the other in Bari Valley, located in Nagaur district. The Aravallis run around Pushkar.

The highway has been cut through a 60-metre-high hill near Old Pushkar.

On one side of this high hill are 40-metre-high sand dunes that have reached from Nagaur district. This means, geologists say that the desert rising from the west has been held back by the Aravallis but the day is not far when the Thar desert finds space to expand further due to the highway being built by cutting the hills and it has started moving from Pushkar towards Ajmer as well.

This is just one example and if the protective shield Aravallis is destroyed in this manner, experts say, then the Thar desert will reach not only Ajmer but even the doorstep of Delhi. The forests nestled in the lap of Aravallis are a major source of oxygen to Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi.

Environmentalist Dr Abid Ali Khan, who is an expert in geology, stated that Rajasthan is unimaginable without the Aravalli Mountains.