ETV Bharat / bharat

Aravalli Row: Won't Pass Order In Favour Of Mining Lease Holders For Now, Says SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said it won't pass any order in favour of mining lease holders for now as it has been getting "quite disturbing" feedback regarding mining in the Aravalli hills and range.

The apex court said there were specific ecological issues and in February it had asked the environment ministry and other stakeholders to suggest names of domain experts for a panel to define the Aravalli hills and ranges.

"We will not hear this matter in a piecemeal (manner). We will not permit any activity unless we are fully satisfied," a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said after the matter, listed for hearing on Friday, was mentioned.

The top court is hearing a suo motu case titled "In Re: Definition of Aravalli hills and ranges and ancillary issue". "Lot of things are happening there. We are getting feedback and it is quite disturbing," the CJI observed. The bench told the lawyer who mentioned the matter if any mining lease is cancelled, the concerned party may challenge it.

"We will not pass any order in favour of the mining lease holders now. This is a sensitive matter," the bench said. On November 20, 2025, the top court accepted a uniform definition of the Aravalli hills and ranges and banned the grant of fresh mining leases inside its areas spanning Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat until experts' reports are out.

It accepted the recommendations of a ministry committee on the definition of the Aravalli hills and ranges to protect the world's oldest mountain system. The committee recommended that "Aravalli Hill" be defined as any landform in designated Aravalli districts with an elevation of 100 metres or more above its local relief, and an "Aravalli Range" will be a collection of two or more such hills within 500 metres of each other.