Save Aravallis: How Rajasthan's Alwar District Has Suffered Illegal Mining For Decades

Alwar: Nestled in the lap of the Aravalli mountain range, Alwar district has been grappling with illegal mining for decades. The Supreme Court's new definition of the Aravallis is likely to exacerbate the problem. If, due to the new 100-metre definition, smaller hills are excluded from the Aravalli range, their very existence will be threatened. The depletion of greenery on the hills due to mining could deepen the water crisis in the district, which is already struggling with water scarcity and air pollution.

Environmentalist Rajesh Krishna Siddh stated that the Aravallis are in crisis due to illegal mining. The Supreme Court's new definition will only worsen the situation. The Aravallis are the lifeline of 39 districts across the country, including Alwar. Given the current level of illegal mining, it will be impossible to stop it after the new definition of the Aravallis is implemented.

While the government claims to be collecting fines from illegal miners, illegal mining continues near the city even today. Illegal mining is taking place in Lalawandi of Ramgarh-Naugawan, Satana and Bilandi of Malakheda, and Tehla near the Sariska Tiger Reserve. He alleged that if the 100-metre height definition for the Aravallis is implemented, hills shorter than this height will be excluded from the Aravalli range. The government will then be able to easily grant mining leases for these areas. Mining is currently prohibited in the Aravallis, but this prohibition will not apply to areas excluded by the new definition.

Why Aravallis Are Important To Alwar

This mountain range provides local inhabitants with clean air, water, and protection from natural disasters. Major tourist destinations like Sariska Tiger Reserve, the historic Siliserh Lake, Bala Fort, Pandupol Temple, Neelkanth Mahadev, Karni Mata and other religious and tourist sites, depend on the preservation of the Aravallis for their existence. This is why there has been a long-standing demand for effective measures to stop illegal mining in the district.

The Aravallis in Alwar district have suffered the consequences of illegal mining due to their proximity to Haryana and Delhi. Previously, a complete ban on mining in Haryana led to large-scale illegal mining in Alwar by mining mafias. The stone extracted here — which is used in construction — was supplied to crushers in Haryana, generating huge profits. The illegal mining continued unabated in the Aravalli hills of the district. This resulted in the complete destruction of several hills in the Tijara region, while many others face an existential threat.

What Happened To Past Government Actions?

Even today, the scars of illegal mining are visible on the Aravalli hills in Alwar district. The illegal activity was rampant in areas of the old Alwar district, including Tijara, Kahrani, Tapukara, Behror, Mundawar, Kishangarh Bas, Jatiana near Alwar city, Goleta, Ramgarh, Naugaon, Satana, Bilandi, Laxmangarh, and Rajgarh, among others.

Various responsible departments took action, but it proved insufficient. Despite government claims, illegal mining in the Aravallis could not be stopped. The extent of illegal mining in the district was such that the government itself admitted in the Assembly that 26 cases of illegal stone mining were detected in 2023-24, and 289 vehicles involved in the activity were seized. In total, the Mines Department imposed a penalty of Rs 748.79 lakh in these cases, of which only Rs 137.03 lakh was recovered.

