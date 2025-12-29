SC Stays Its Aravalli Definition Order, Says 'Opinion Of Independent Expert Needed'
The Supreme Court suspended its prior decision from November 20, which accepted the Central Environment Ministry’s definition of the Aravalli Hills and Aravalli Range.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday "put in abeyance" its prior decision from November 20, which accepted the Central Environment Ministry’s definition of the Aravalli Hills and Aravalli Range.
A vacation bench of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices J K Maheshwari and A G Masih also ordered the formation of a new expert committee to examine issues that need to be examined in terms of the definition of Aravallis. The Court has also issued notice to the Centre and the four Aravalli States - Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi and Haryana, seeking their response to its suo motu case on the issue.
CJI Kant said that an independent expert opinion was needed to resolve ambiguities. "An analysis of whether sustainable mining or regulated mining within the newly demarcated Aravalli area, notwithstanding the regulated oversight, would result in any adverse ecological consequences... that aspect can be examined," CJI Kant said.
Acceptance of the current definition by the top court in November had exposed most of the Aravalli region to the possibility of being used for regulated mining activities.
On Saturday, the Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of concerns surrounding the definition of the Aravalli Range, amid mounting criticism from environmentalists and opposition parties over its potential impact on the fragile mountain ecosystem.
The development follows objections to the Centre's newly notified definition of the Aravalli mountain range, which is based on a 100-metre height criterion.
On December 24, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) had also issued directions to the States for a complete ban on the Grant of any New Mining Leases in the Aravallis.
The Aravalli range is a 670-kilometre-long mountain range in northwestern India. The highest elevation of the range has been recorded at 1,722 metres. The hill starts near Delhi, passes through Haryana, Rajasthan, and ends in Gujarat. The highest peak of the range is known as Guru Shikhar, in Mount Abu, Rajasthan. The Aravalli range is the oldest fold-mountain belt in India, dating back around 2 billion years.
