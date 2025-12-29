ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Stays Its Aravalli Definition Order, Says 'Opinion Of Independent Expert Needed'

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday "put in abeyance" its prior decision from November 20, which accepted the Central Environment Ministry’s definition of the Aravalli Hills and Aravalli Range.

A vacation bench of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices J K Maheshwari and A G Masih also ordered the formation of a new expert committee to examine issues that need to be examined in terms of the definition of Aravallis. The Court has also issued notice to the Centre and the four Aravalli States - Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi and Haryana, seeking their response to its suo motu case on the issue.

CJI Kant said that an independent expert opinion was needed to resolve ambiguities. "An analysis of whether sustainable mining or regulated mining within the newly demarcated Aravalli area, notwithstanding the regulated oversight, would result in any adverse ecological consequences... that aspect can be examined," CJI Kant said.

Acceptance of the current definition by the top court in November had exposed most of the Aravalli region to the possibility of being used for regulated mining activities.