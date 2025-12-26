ETV Bharat / bharat

Why Aravalli Hills Matter? Understanding Ongoing Controversy

Dehradun: The Centre’s newly proposed definition of the Aravallis, which has received Supreme Court approval, has sparked a fresh political controversy nationwide. The opposition claims this move will facilitate unchecked mining and environmental damage along the 650-kilometre-long mountain range from Delhi to Gujarat.

Discussions are swirling about the adverse impact the new definition of the Aravalli range will have on various states in North India. Environmentalists believe that the implementation of this new system could weaken the protection of the Aravalli Range, and its far-reaching consequences could be felt not only in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, but also throughout the Himalayan region.

What is the controversy?

On November 20, the Supreme Court approved an October 13 proposal to redefine the Aravalli Range. Under this definition, only landforms 100 meters or higher above the surrounding land will be considered the Aravalli Hills. Furthermore, if two or more hills are located within 500 meters of each other, they will also be considered part of the Aravalli Range. This definition was established based on the recommendations of a committee formed by the central government.

An aerial view of lush greenery covering Amber City and the Aravalli Range as seen from Jaigarh Fort after rainfall, in Jaipur (File/IANS)

However, environmentalists are concerned that this new definition will exclude most hills with a height of less than 100 meters from the protected area. They fear could pave the way for mining, construction, and other commercial activities in these areas. Due to this concern, environmentalists across the country have launched the #SaveAravali campaign.

Amidst the controversy, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on Wednesday said it has issued directions to states for a complete ban on the grant of any new mining leases in the Aravallis. But, environmentalists say, questions and concerns remain.