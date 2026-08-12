ETV Bharat / bharat

Aravalli Committee Failed To Visit Mining-Impacted Villages: Rural Communities And Activists

New Delhi: Rural communities and social activists have raised concerns over the field trips conducted by the Supreme Court-appointed Aravalli committee, saying it failed to visit mining-impacted villages and carry out meaningful consultations with affected people.

The high-powered committee has been tasked with conducting an independent review of the Centre's report on the definition and delineation of the Aravalli hill range. It has to submit its report by August 31.

The field visits were conducted between August 6 and August 10, and public hearings took place in four cities -- Gurugram, Alwar, Ajmer and Udaipur -- according to a statement issued on Tuesday by the Aravalli Virasat Jan Abhiyaan, a group of environmentalists, social activists and others.

"Without meaningful consultations with the rural communities in all the 64 districts (of the Aravalli range) ... in the five states of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, no decision should be taken which will decide the fate of India's oldest mountain range," Neelam Ahluwalia, co-founder of the group, said in the statement.

Sixty-three districts are mentioned in the Forest Survey of India's September 2025 report. In addition, the Braj Bhoomi hills in Mathura are considered part of the Aravallis by local communities.

Kailash Chand Yadhav, secretary of the Jodhpura Sangharsh Samiti, alleged that the committee failed to visit Jodhpura, a village in Rajasthan's Kotputli-Behror district, where residents are suffering due to the operations of Ultra Tech Cement Limited's limestone mines and stone crushers.

"The committee members did not come to the village despite this village visit being on their agenda for the day. The committee had lunch at a hotel for an hour, barely a few kilometres from our village," he said. It has also been alleged that the mining lobby and the local administration dominated the public hearings during the field visits.

"The mining lobby was present in full force in Alwar, Ajmer and Udaipur, where civil society from urban areas and villagers talking about the negative impacts of mining were threatened later," Ahluwalia said.

The Aravalli Virasat Jan Abhiyaan's statement highlighted that the timing of the public hearing in Udaipur was changed just a night before, resulting in several people failing to reach the venue on time.