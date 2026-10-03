Aradhana Misra Appointed UP Congress President In Major Organisational Overhaul
Imran Masood is the new Working President, while Devinder Nishad and Alok Prasad have been appointed as Senior Vice Presidents, reports Akhileshwar Pandey
Published : October 3, 2026 at 7:56 AM IST
Lucknow: With Uttar Pradesh set for Assembly elections next year, the Congress announced a major organisational reshuffle in the state unit on Friday.
The party’s national chief Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Rampur Khas MLA Aradhana Misra as the new President of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) with immediate effect. Misra will replace Ajay Rai, who had been leading the state unit.
Lucknow, UP: Aradhana Misra Mona received sweets and blessings from Congress leaders following her appointment as President of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee pic.twitter.com/emZ0efMcHZ— IANS (@ians_india) October 2, 2026
Apart from Misra, Imran Masood has been appointed as the Working President, while Devinder Nishad and Alok Prasad have been entrusted with the responsibilities of Senior Vice Presidents. Additionally, the Congress President approved the proposal to appoint Chaudhary Virendra Singh as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party in Uttar Pradesh.
The changes come as the Congress seeks to strengthen its organisational structure and legislative presence in the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh. The party expressed appreciation for the contributions of the outgoing UPCC President Ajay Rai. Rai's tenure saw the party navigating various political challenges in the state, and the Congress high command has acknowledged his efforts.
Strategy to Woo Brahmin Voters
Aradhana Misra, the new state president of the Congress, also known as Mona Misra, has served as a Block Pramukh three times. She subsequently took up the mantle of her father, Pramod Tiwari, and has been elected as an MLA for three consecutive terms.
She is now representing the very same seat that her father held for nine consecutive terms. Pramod Tiwari is currently a Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan and serves as the Deputy Leader of the party in the Upper House.
VIDEO | Lucknow: On her appointment as new UP Congress President, Aradhana Misra ‘Mona’ (@aradhanam7000) says, “I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to our senior leadership, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, for considering me… pic.twitter.com/5EFq3q0KA2— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 2, 2026
According to political analysts, through the appointment of a leader from the Brahmin community, the Congress hopes people from the community will shift their allegiance from the BJP to the Congress, strengthening the party's position in the state.
Imran Masood's elevation as Working President is expected to bring additional organisational energy, while the appointment of two Senior Vice Presidents is aimed at ensuring better coordination across different regions and sections of the party.
Efforts to Bring Muslims into the Party Fold
While Misra will be responsible for bringing Brahmins into the party fold, Imran Masood will shoulder the responsibility of bringing Muslims into the Congress camp. Taking a dig at the new appointments, BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi stated that the Congress has surpassed the SP in the politics of appeasement regarding the Muslim vote bank.
Alok Prasad, a Dalit leader who previously served as the state president for the Scheduled Castes wing, has been entrusted with the responsibility of mobilising the Dalit community, while efforts are being made to bring OBCs into the party fold through Devinder Nishad.
#WATCH | Lucknow | On being appointed as the President of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee, Aradhana Misra Mona says, " i would like to express my deep gratitude to our top leadership of the party for entrusting me with this significant responsibility. i will discharge this… pic.twitter.com/DWXBd63iwH— ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2026
Earlier, when the Congress reshuffled the leadership of its Media and Communication Department, Kunwar Singh Nishad replaced Dr C P Rai as chairman. The party has also accorded importance to the backward classes by appointing Virendra Chaudhary, who belongs to the OBC category, as the leader of the legislative party.
The Congress high command has directed all party workers and leaders in Uttar Pradesh to extend full cooperation to the newly appointed office-bearers and work unitedly under the new leadership.
What’s Ahead For Ajay Rai?
Ajay Rai assumed the role of UP Congress chief in August 2023. The Lok Sabha elections followed in 2024, featuring an alliance between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party. Rai put his full weight behind the campaign and secured a significant victory for the party. While the Congress had managed to win only one Lok Sabha seat in 2019, that number rose to six in 2024.
VIDEO | Lucknow: On his daughter Aradhana Misra's appointment as UP Congress president, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari says, " she has been taking on responsibilities in different positions. mona ji has the capability to discharge the responsibilities of the president effectively with… pic.twitter.com/ajvViImPez— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 2, 2026
Furthermore, Ajay Rai challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha elections from the Varanasi constituency; notably, for the first time, he managed to lead against the Prime Minister in the vote count for about six or seven rounds.
Rai has consistently maintained that had the Election Commission not engaged in malpractice, the Prime Minister would have lost the election to him. He had even recently demanded an investigation into the matter.
However, the Congress party has now dealt a severe blow to Ajay Rai by removing him from the post of state president. The Congress high command had appointed Dalit leader Rajendra Pal Gautam as the in-charge for Uttar Pradesh.
Initially, State President Ajay Rai and Rajendra Pal Gautam got along well, but tensions soon arose. There were several instances where they did not deem it appropriate to share a stage or hold joint press conferences. This raised questions and sparked intense speculation within political circles.
मुझ जैसे एक सामान्य कार्यकर्ता को उत्तर प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष की ज़िम्मेदारी देने के लिए मैं @RahulGandhi जी एवं कांग्रेस शीर्ष नेतृत्व का जीवनभर आभारी रहूँगा। लड़ाई अभी भी जारी है। नए अध्यक्ष सहित सभी नवनियुक्त पदाधिकारियों को मेरी हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।… pic.twitter.com/eEyLe2lteW— Ajay Rai🇮🇳 (@kashikirai) October 2, 2026
Rajendra Pal Gautam played a pivotal role in meeting Rahul Gandhi to advocate for the removal of State President Ajay Rai and the appointment of Aradhana Mishra to the post.
Furthermore, Ajay Rai’s preference regarding the appointment of the Media and Communication Department chairman and spokesperson was disregarded. This left Ajay Rai disgruntled, although he did not openly express resentment toward the high command.
There is speculation that Rai might join Anupriya Patel’s party, Apna Dal (Sonelal). Additionally, the BJP has also reached out to him on several occasions. Under these circumstances, it would not be surprising if Ajay Rai were to return to his political roots, joining the BJP and helping the 'lotus' bloom once again.
Meanwhile, amid all the speculation, Rai said that he “will remain eternally grateful to Rahul Gandhi and the top Congress leadership”. In a post on X late Friday, Rai said, “ I will remain grateful to Rahul Gandhiji and the Congress top leadership for life for entrusting the responsibility of Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee President to an ordinary worker like me.”
“The fight is still ongoing. My heartfelt best wishes to all the newly appointed office-bearers, including the new President,” he added.
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