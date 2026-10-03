ETV Bharat / bharat

Aradhana Misra Appointed UP Congress President In Major Organisational Overhaul

Lucknow : With Uttar Pradesh set for Assembly elections next year, the Congress announced a major organisational reshuffle in the state unit on Friday.

The party’s national chief Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Rampur Khas MLA Aradhana Misra as the new President of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) with immediate effect. Misra will replace Ajay Rai, who had been leading the state unit.

Apart from Misra, Imran Masood has been appointed as the Working President, while Devinder Nishad and Alok Prasad have been entrusted with the responsibilities of Senior Vice Presidents. Additionally, the Congress President approved the proposal to appoint Chaudhary Virendra Singh as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party in Uttar Pradesh.

The changes come as the Congress seeks to strengthen its organisational structure and legislative presence in the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh. The party expressed appreciation for the contributions of the outgoing UPCC President Ajay Rai. Rai's tenure saw the party navigating various political challenges in the state, and the Congress high command has acknowledged his efforts.

The AICC communique (ETV Bharat)

Strategy to Woo Brahmin Voters

Aradhana Misra, the new state president of the Congress, also known as Mona Misra, has served as a Block Pramukh three times. She subsequently took up the mantle of her father, Pramod Tiwari, and has been elected as an MLA for three consecutive terms.

She is now representing the very same seat that her father held for nine consecutive terms. Pramod Tiwari is currently a Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan and serves as the Deputy Leader of the party in the Upper House.

According to political analysts, through the appointment of a leader from the Brahmin community, the Congress hopes people from the community will shift their allegiance from the BJP to the Congress, strengthening the party's position in the state.

Imran Masood's elevation as Working President is expected to bring additional organisational energy, while the appointment of two Senior Vice Presidents is aimed at ensuring better coordination across different regions and sections of the party.

Efforts to Bring Muslims into the Party Fold