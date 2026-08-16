I-Day Fish Kill In Ennore Creek May Have Been Caused By Hot Water Discharge From NTECL Vallur Power Plant: Study
Ennore fisherfolk staged a protest as large quantities of fish were found dead and floating in the Kosasthalaiyar river in the early hours of Sunday.
Published : August 16, 2026 at 10:02 PM IST|
Updated : August 16, 2026 at 10:18 PM IST
Chennai: In a significant finding, fishers and activists said aquatic heat wave conditions caused by hot water discharge from NTECL Vallur’s power plant may have been responsible for the Independence Day Fish Kill in Ennore Creek.
Ennore fisherfolk staged a protest as large quantities of fish were found dead and floating in the Kosasthalaiyar river near the estuary in the early hours of Sunday.
Several species of fish and other aquatic life, including madavai, kizhangan, oodan, karuva and kelathi, besides prawns and crabs, were found dead in the river. The fish were seen floating across large stretches of the water. Scores have also accumulated along the banks and near mangroves.
Fisher accounts of the sequence of observations and tidal movement point to the Kuruvimedu and Railway Bridge Canals as the likely source of the cause of the fish kill. Fishers and Save Ennore Creek campaign have demanded a thorough investigation to fix responsibility for the Independence Day Fish Kill.
The railway bridge canal receives discharge of hot water (spent coolant) from NTECL's 3 x 500 MW Vallur thermal power plant, and has long been a target of complaints by local fishers. Their observation is strengthened by the findings of a water temperature study conducted on August 9 by Kattukuppam fishers S Kumaresan and Raja Masilamani and Save Ennore Creek campaign volunteers.
The study revealed aquatic heat wave-like conditions at four sampling locations 585 to 1045 metres from the plant’s discharge point. The highest recorded temperatures were 40.8°C and 40.6°C at locations in the Railway Bridge Canal.
Although temperature measurements were not taken on the day, fishers reported that hot water discharge from NTECL Vallur is an everyday phenomenon. While the thermal pollution is diluted during high tide, exposure to high temperatures for 12 hours (two low tides) a day weakens the bodies of both fish and fishers, they said.
Sustained exposure to hot water raises fishes’ metabolic and oxygen demand even as warmer water holds less oxygen, causing stress, impaired growth and reproduction, disease susceptibility and, even death. For fishers working immersed in such water, prolonged exposure can cause dehydration and heat strain, producing exhaustion, dizziness, and organ damage.
The first warning of the fish kill came around midday on August 15. Cast-net fishers from Kattukuppam, fishing near Railway Bridge about three hours into the falling tide, caught unusually large numbers of fish moving in shoals. River fish do not normally move in large groups.
By about 5 pm, after the tide began flowing in, Mugatwarakuppam fishers using stake nets for prawns at Sandi Koil, Manja Machine, Jalli Kuzhi and Subbaralam Paadu reported the same phenomenon. Despite being designed to catch prawns, each net reportedly held fish worth Rs 15,000 or more. “Fish appeared sluggish and semi-conscious,” said Periya Kanniappan of Kattukuppam.
As the incoming tide carried creek water landward, dead fish were reported westward towards Manali and northward towards Kattupalli. By early morning on Sunday, extensive fish mortality was visible across the creek.
Fishers point to Vallur discharge
Fishers said the event began in waters affected by NTECL's discharge into the Railway Bridge Canal. They reported that the water was greyer - 'cement-coloured' - than usual and suspect that an additional chemical effluent accompanied the routinely discharged heated water. The once-wide, deep and mangrove-fringed Kuruvimedu and Railway Bridge canals have now been severely encroached and silted up due to construction by the Vallur power plant and TANTRANSCO’s transmission towers. Thermal pollution is more pronounced in shallow, smaller bodies of water.
Save Ennore Creek Campaign and Kattukuppam fishers demanded an immediate end to hot water discharge into the creek by NTECL Vallur and North Chennai Thermal Power Station, compensation for the damage sustained and urgent implementation of the NGT’s July 2022 order directing eco-restoration of the Ennore Creek with meaningful fisher participation.
Also Read