ETV Bharat / bharat

I-Day Fish Kill In Ennore Creek May Have Been Caused By Hot Water Discharge From NTECL Vallur Power Plant: Study

Chennai: In a significant finding, fishers and activists said aquatic heat wave conditions caused by hot water discharge from NTECL Vallur’s power plant may have been responsible for the Independence Day Fish Kill in Ennore Creek.

Ennore fisherfolk staged a protest as large quantities of fish were found dead and floating in the Kosasthalaiyar river near the estuary in the early hours of Sunday.

Several species of fish and other aquatic life, including madavai, kizhangan, oodan, karuva and kelathi, besides prawns and crabs, were found dead in the river. The fish were seen floating across large stretches of the water. Scores have also accumulated along the banks and near mangroves.

Fisher accounts of the sequence of observations and tidal movement point to the Kuruvimedu and Railway Bridge Canals as the likely source of the cause of the fish kill. Fishers and Save Ennore Creek campaign have demanded a thorough investigation to fix responsibility for the Independence Day Fish Kill.

The railway bridge canal receives discharge of hot water (spent coolant) from NTECL's 3 x 500 MW Vallur thermal power plant, and has long been a target of complaints by local fishers. Their observation is strengthened by the findings of a water temperature study conducted on August 9 by Kattukuppam fishers S Kumaresan and Raja Masilamani and Save Ennore Creek campaign volunteers.

Findings of the study (ETV Bharat)

The study revealed aquatic heat wave-like conditions at four sampling locations 585 to 1045 metres from the plant’s discharge point. The highest recorded temperatures were 40.8°C and 40.6°C at locations in the Railway Bridge Canal.