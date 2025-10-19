ETV Bharat / bharat

AQI Reaches 238 On Kali Puja Night Eve, Green Lobby Presses Panic Button

Kolkata: A day before Kali Puja, Kolkata's air quality hovered between 'unhealthy' and 'poor' range on Sunday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM2.5 reaching 238 at one monitoring station in the evening, causing alarm among environmentalists.

Some locations recorded 'moderate' levels (AQI above 178), while others remained in the 'unhealthy' range (AQI between 101-150), an official of West Bengal Pollution Control Board said.

At Victoria Memorial. the AQI read at 238 at 8 pm (poor). Other readings included: 155 at Ballygunge, 158 at Chetla, 186 at Jadavpur, and 171 at Manicktala — all classified as "moderate" though these translate to "extremely unhealthy" under environmental norms..

It was 105 at Bidhannagar, 134 at Fort William and 149 in the Harrington Street‑Park Street area, the official said.

Environmentalist Somendra Mohan Ghosh warned that "vulnerable groups may experience immediate health effects while healthy individuals may experience difficulty in breathing and throat irritation."

Asked whether bursting of firecrackers could have caused the spike, the WBPCB official said, "Due to retreat of the south‑west monsoon, typical dry weather conditions during mid‑October to November are preventing the upward movement of fine particulate matters in the air, which has contributed to the spurt in AQI level," he said.