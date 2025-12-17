ETV Bharat / bharat

AQI In Mumbai Touches 202, Worsens To 'Severe'

Mumbai: Mumbai’s Air Quality Index (AQI) turned severe on Wednesday. Live recording of AQIV showed a reading of 202, which falls in the ‘severe’ category, even as the carbon monoxide level stood at 302, considered ‘good’. The dashboard showed that Mumbai’s AQI was 1.01 times higher than in Maharashtra. The overall AQI of Maharashtra was recorded at 181.

The AQI record in the city over the last fortnight has remained mostly below average. The minimum AQI recorded was on December 16, at 155 at 2:04 PM. Since then, the AQI has fluctuated only between poor and severe categories. From December 16 onwards, Mumbai’s air quality has not improved to average or moderate levels, a situation that weather experts have described as alarming.

The current PM2.5 level in Mumbai, based on the average air quality level across the city and 122 µg/m³, is considered as 'unsafe for the citizens'. "The current PM2.5 level in Mumbai is 8.1x above the recommended World Health Organisation guideline of 15 µg/m³." The website, which reflects live data across the world, has shown.

Citizens have been asked to take precautions of wearing masks and not stepping out in the early hours of the morning and late at night for those with respiratory illnesses, as it can cause breathlessness.

The readings from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) indicate that the situation is alarming. In May, a month that typically has low pollution levels, Sumaira Abdulali, a noise, sound, and air activist, had recorded air pollution even in the month this year.