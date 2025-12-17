AQI In Mumbai Touches 202, Worsens To 'Severe'
Mumbai: Mumbai’s Air Quality Index (AQI) turned severe on Wednesday. Live recording of AQIV showed a reading of 202, which falls in the ‘severe’ category, even as the carbon monoxide level stood at 302, considered ‘good’. The dashboard showed that Mumbai’s AQI was 1.01 times higher than in Maharashtra. The overall AQI of Maharashtra was recorded at 181.
The AQI record in the city over the last fortnight has remained mostly below average. The minimum AQI recorded was on December 16, at 155 at 2:04 PM. Since then, the AQI has fluctuated only between poor and severe categories. From December 16 onwards, Mumbai’s air quality has not improved to average or moderate levels, a situation that weather experts have described as alarming.
The current PM2.5 level in Mumbai, based on the average air quality level across the city and 122 µg/m³, is considered as 'unsafe for the citizens'. "The current PM2.5 level in Mumbai is 8.1x above the recommended World Health Organisation guideline of 15 µg/m³." The website, which reflects live data across the world, has shown.
Citizens have been asked to take precautions of wearing masks and not stepping out in the early hours of the morning and late at night for those with respiratory illnesses, as it can cause breathlessness.
The readings from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) indicate that the situation is alarming. In May, a month that typically has low pollution levels, Sumaira Abdulali, a noise, sound, and air activist, had recorded air pollution even in the month this year.
Abdulali tweeted the readings, which showed 153 PM 2.5, which she said was alarming. "Our one and only mitigation measure, which is working, is the rains. Earlier, it would get bad in winter, and the air would clear by summer. However, now our only hope is the rains," said Abdulali.
Reports are being written, which is important documentation, but there needs to be measures to control it are actually following through on the severity shown in their own reports, said Abdulali. She added, the authorities need to be more serious in their actions.
"The seriousness in the implementation is lacking. It is now known that construction is a major source, and you don't take any stringent measures to control construction that emits maximum air pollution. These are knee-jerk measures," said Abdulali.
While the authorities and politicians are planning for Mumbai to be an international city, Abdulali said they need to create living standards that match their claims. "We want to create a world-class city, but we don't want to implement world-class measures for building standards. People living in Mumbai are compensating by paying medical bills, air purifiers, and other personal measures they seem to be taking. The authorities seem to be passing the responsibility of combating air pollution on to the citizens, instead of acting against the pollution creators," she said.
