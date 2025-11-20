ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi-NCR AQI Continues To Reel Under Severe Pollution As AQI Hits 399

New Delhi: The blanket of toxic smog across the National Capital Region's skies grew more dense on Thursday, with the average Air Quality Index (AQI) hitting 399 at 9 am (in the "Very Poor" category), according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Despite small intervals of sunlight, Delhi-NCR's skies have remained continuously gloomy, with no improvement in air quality, since Diwali. Amon the NCR cities on Thursday, while AQI in Ghaziabad was 429, it was 408 in Noida, 398 in Delhi, 384 in Greater Noida, 302 in Gurugram and 258 in Faridabad.

Supreme Court To High Court

The thick smog severely reduced visibility and raised health alarms, as officially, GRAP III measures continued to be in force, with schools operating under "hybrid" mode (50 per cent online), and the Supreme Court on Wednesday asking the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to consider passing a direction to postpone open air sports competitions in Delhi-NCR schools scheduled for November and December, a view concurred independently by the Delhi High Court the same day.

The SC bench, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai, also directed NCR-states of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan to consider providing construction workers a subsistence allowance, as they are out of work since the implementation of GRAP III on November 11. The bench also directed the aforesaid state governments to implement long-term measures to reduce air pollution, and stated that matters concerning air pollution must be listed monthly.